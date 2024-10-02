Gujarat SHOCKER! Teacher drags student by hair, bangs his head against wall & brutally thrashes him (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a teacher was caught on camera repeatedly slapping a student after dragging him by his hair and banging his head on the classroom wall in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

In a shocking incident, a teacher brutally thrashed a Class 10 student at Madhav Public School in the Vatva area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The disturbing incident was caught on camera installed in the classroom, which has since gone viral, sparking outrage online. The CCTV footage, from September 24, shows the teacher dragging the student from his seat and repeatedly slapping him and banging his head against the wall.

The student was sitting at his desk when the teacher went close to him, pulled him by his hair, as he resisted, and dragged him to the centre of the class, where he proceeded to slap him repeatedly. The teacher then violently banged the student’s head against the wall while the other students watch.

Soon after the video of the incident went viral, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Ahmedabad sent a notice to two private schools.

Following an order from the Ahmedabad (city) DEO, two teachers and a principal were suspended from two city schools on Tuesday for doling out corporal punishment to students, according to a report by Times of India.

The trustees of Madhav Public School in Vatva suspended the principal, Mayur Palashadiya, and a teacher, Abhishek Patel, a day after a CCTV clip from the school showing Patel ruthlessly beating up a Class 10 student gained traction online.

In his letter to all schools, DEO Chaudhary stressed that the holistic development of children is a key responsibility of schools. "It is crucial for teachers to educate children in a nurturing environment. However, incidents of physical punishment or mental harassment by some schools have come to attention. Teachers who are supposed to be role models for children, acting in such a manner can negatively impact their mental health, leading to psychological issues," the letter stated.

