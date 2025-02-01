Gujarat: Shiv Sena functionary found dead in Bhilad, stuffed in car boot in alleged plot by brother

Published: Feb 1, 2025, 8:56 AM IST

In Gujarat's Bhilad, the body of a Shiv Sena functionary, Ashok Dhodi, was discovered 11 days after his abduction and alleged murder. The victim's body was found in the boot of his car, which had been discarded in a 45-foot-deep quarry. Shockingly, the crime is believed to have been orchestrated by his younger brother, Avinash Dhodi. 

The car was retrieved after a four-hour-long search operation by the local police, led by Palghar’s superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil. The discovery followed a missing person’s report filed after Ashok went missing on January 20, 2025, from Vevaji Ghat in Talasari, Dahanu Taluka. At first, a missing persons complaint was registered. However, suspicions grew when Gholvad police found Ashok’s slippers and spectacles, along with bloodstained documents, near the scene.



On January 27, police shifted the investigation to abduction, and just two days later, four suspects were arrested. Following interrogations, they allegedly revealed the location of the body. According to SP Patil, the accused had planned the murder carefully, avoiding main roads and CCTV surveillance to cover their tracks.

Authorities confirmed that Ashok was killed on the same day he was abducted, January 20. His body was sent to J J Hospital for post-mortem examination, according to a TOI report.



Sources reveal that Avinash Dhodi, the main accused, has been involved in several criminal activities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, with over a dozen cases registered against him. Ashok had regularly opposed his brother’s illegal activities, including the illegal sale of liquor from Daman in Dahanu and Palghar, and illicit sand dumping operations. One such incident saw Avinash forced to pay a Rs 2.5 lakh fine after his truck was caught transporting sand illegally, thanks to Ashok’s complaint.

Apart from these business disputes, police also uncovered family tensions that may have contributed to the tragic incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation as the case unfolds.

