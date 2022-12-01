PM Modi's convoy stops to make way for ambulance in Ahmedabad roadshow; Watch

The convoy, on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, stopped in alignment on one side of the road for easy passage of the ambulance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad as part of campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed compassion as he halted his car to make way for an ambulance as his convoy drove through Ahmedabad's streets as part of a massive roadshow. In a video posted on Twitter, PM Modi's convoy is seen halting in the middle of the road to make room for an ambulance on the streets of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In Ahmedabad city, where voting will take place in the second round of the Gujarat Assembly elections, PM Modi conducted a 30-km-long roadshow on Thursday.

Around 5.20 p.m., the roadshow started, and a sizable crowd was waiting on both sides of the street to welcome Modi and present him with flowers. The prime minister waved back to the throng while seated on a specially made vehicle.

According to a BJP press release, the massive roadshow would start on Ahmedabad's eastern side and terminated at the IOC circle in the Chandkheda neighbourhood on the western side of the city.

A significant roadshow was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Ahmedabad as part of his campaigning for the Gujarat assembly elections. The roadways along which the Prime Minister's motorcade travelled were crowded on both sides. People showered his convoy with flowers.

In the first round of voting, 89 seats in the Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions went to the polls on Thursday. The remaining 93 seats, including 16 in Ahmedabad, will go to the polls on December 5. The first round of the Gujarat elections had an average voter turnout of 60.20 percent across 89 Assembly seats as of Thursday at 5 p.m., according to poll authorities.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) won 99 of 182 seats. The BJP has been in power for the last 27 years and is seeking to create a new record in terms of seats won in this election.

