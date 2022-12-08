Gujarat Election 2022: How many seats did each party win in 2017? know details

In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made history by winning the Gujarat Assembly election for the sixth time in a row, with 99 out of 118 seats. While the saffron camp claimed a majority as the winning mark in the state is 92 to form a government, it saw a significant drop in seats compared to the 2012 elections when Modi was in the fray.

The Gujarat Assembly elections result will be announced on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The vote counting begins at 8:00 am across 37 centres. The 182-member assembly elections, held on December 1 and 5, saw a voter turnout of 66.38 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims for a seventh consecutive term in Gujarat, while the Congress hopes to maintain its position as the main opposition party. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is attempting to establish itself as the state's main challenger to the BJP.

Gujarat last held Assembly elections in 2017, with the BJP extending its two-decade winning streak.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: About schedule

The 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections were held in two phases. On December 9, 2017, the state held its first phase of voting. As per the details by the Commission of India, the voter turnout in the first phase was 65.75 per cent. Similarly, the second voting phase was held on December 14, 2017, with a higher voter turnout than the first, with 68.41 per cent.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: About key constituencies and winners

1) Rajkot (West)

With over 3 lakh voters, Rajkot (West) is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra region. The Patels have a stronghold on it. Vijay Rupani, a BJP veteran and former Gujarat Chief Minister, won this seat.

2) Vadgam

Vadgam, with a vote share of over 9 thousand voters, a key constituency in determining the overall Gujarat result, is scheduled for SCs. Jignesh Mevani of the Congress Party, a Dalit activist and staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won this seat.

3) Mandvi

The Mandvi constituency is an RSS stronghold in the Kutch district. It received 2.24 lakh votes in 2014, with a Muslim voter population of 50,000. Anandbhai Mohanbhai Chaudhari of the Congress Party won this seat.

4) Maninagar

Maninagar, also known as Ahmedabad's 'Dadar,' has been Narendra Modi's constituency since December 2002. Modi won this seat three times before becoming Prime Minister in 2014. Suresh Dhanjibhai Patel of the BJP won this seat in 2017.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: who won the election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Gujarat Assembly election 2017, the sixth consecutive term in power, winning 99 of 118 seats.

While the saffron camp claimed a majority as the winning mark in the state is 92 to form a government, it saw a significant drop in seats compared to the 2012 polls when Modi was in the race. In contrast, Congress gained over 15 seats in the state. AAP was not present in Gujarat at the time.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Final result

1) BJP - 99

2) Congress - 77

3) IND - 03

4) BTP - 02

5) OTHERS - 01

Also read: Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP win a 7th term?

Also read: Gujarat Election Panchmahal Result 2022 Live: Will Congress be able to open an account in Panchmahal?

Also read: Gujarat Election Surat Result 2022 Live: Will BJP capture all 16 seats unlike 2017?

