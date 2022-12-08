Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP win a 7th term?

The stage is set for the people's mandate to reveal itself in Gujarat, where the counting of votes will be taken up at 8 am. The ruling BJP aims for a seventh straight win in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the BJP. If the BJP does retain power in Gujarat, it will equal Left Front's feat in West Bengal. The counting of votes for the 182-member assembly will be undertaken at 37 centres. Three of these centres are in Ahmedabad. While there are two counting centres in Surat and Anand, the remaining centres are spread over 30 districts. During the counting process, 182 observers, as many election officers and 494 assistant election officers, will be on duty. The fate of 1,621 candidates, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, will be decided on Thursday. A total of 624 independents and 70 political outfits are also in the fray. Watch this space as the Gujarat mandate unfolds...