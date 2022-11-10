Gujarat Election 2022: BJP likely to announce list of candidates today; know details

The BJP central election committee met in Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the party's candidates for the Gujarat Elections 2022. The meeting was attended by PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP president JP Nadda, and other senior party leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anticipated to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Election 2022. Recently joined Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor are expected to appear on the BJP's first list of candidates.

The ruling BJP is expected to announce a list of 100 candidates for the Gujarat election. On Wednesday, the BJP central election committee met in Delhi to finalise the party's candidates for the Gujarat elections in 2022.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP president JP Nadda, and other senior party leaders at the party headquarters in the national capital.

According to speculations, Hardik Patel may run from Viramgam in Ahmedabad, while cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja may be given a BJP ticket.

Kantilal Amrutya, a former Morbi MLA who reportedly jumped into the river to save people after a bridge collapsed on November 30, is expected to be given an election ticket for the Gujarat Assembly election in 2022.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, and several veteran leaders have announced that they will not contest in the Gujarat elections.

In addition to Rupani and Patel, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja have announced that they will not contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP has 111 MLAs. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been heavily campaigning for the Gujarat elections, establishing a new front in an otherwise bipolar election.

The Gujarat Election Commission announced that voting would occur in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results of the Gujarat elections will be announced on December 8.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: AAP's Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorathiya to contest from THESE assembly seats

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Chidambaram slams BJP, says 'no apology or no resignation' for Morbi bridge tragedy