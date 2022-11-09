Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest

    Gujarat Election 2022: In a major development, former CM Vijay Rupani announced that he will not be contesting in the upcoming state elections. Apart from Rupani, former Deputy CM Nitin Patel and another senior BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that they will not contest the election.

    Gujarat Election 2022 Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 7:39 PM IST

    In a surprise move, former Chief Minister and one of the top BJP leaders in the state, Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the upcoming elections in the state. He said he has worked as CM for 5 years with everyone's cooperation.

    "In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We'll work to make chosen candidate win," Rupani added.

    Rupani, who served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021 for two terms, represents Rajkot West constituency.

    Also Read | Gujarat Election 2022: AAP's Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorathiya to contest from THESE assembly seats

    Additionally, former Deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel also announced that he will not be contesting upcoming Assembly elections. Another senior BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said he will not fight the polls and has decided that other workers should get opportunity.

    The BJP, which has held office in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat for more than 20 years, is optimistic that it will prevail once more. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and his Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, are actively campaigning there, but the BJP insists that they pose no significant danger to it.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022 amid peak wedding season; here's what netas say

    The BJP won 99 seats in the last assembly election in Gujarat, while Congress secured 77 seats. The BJP now has 112 MLAs in the 182-member house after some Congress MLAs switched allegiances. Gujarat will have two rounds of voting on December 1 and 5, with results announced on December 8.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to not contest Jammu and Kashmir election next year; here's why AJR

    Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to not contest Jammu and Kashmir election next year; here's why

    Vande Bharat Express faces four major accidents in one month of operation; check details AJR

    Vande Bharat Express faces four major accidents in one month of operation; check details

    It s our National Flower': BJP defends 'Lotus' featuring in G20 Logo after Congress 'shocking' remark - adt

    'It's our National Flower': BJP defends 'Lotus' featuring in G20 Logo after Congress 'shocking' remark

    UK High Court orders Nirav Modi's extradition to India

    Nirav Modi's plea dumped, UK High Court orders extradition to India

    Delhi does not need part-time Chief Minister who is busy with political tours: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi AJR

    Delhi does not need part-time Chief Minister who is busy with political tours: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan mentor Hayden would like to play against India in final snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan mentor Hayden would like to play against India in final

    SEXY Pictures: 13 times NFL legend Tom Brady ex-wife Gisele Bundchen flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis and more snt

    SEXY Pictures: 13 times Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis and more

    Realme GT NEO 4 key specs tipped likely to feature 144Hz display 100W fast charging gcw

    Realme GT Neo 4 key specs tipped; likely to feature 144Hz display, 100W fast charging

    Google to makes new Gmail interface standard experience gcw

    Google to makes new Gmail interface standard experience, can’t use original view anymore

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Kylian Mbappe 100 per cent fit to play for France? PSG boss responds snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Kylian Mbappe 100 per cent fit to play for France? PSG boss responds

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon