Gujarat Election 2022: Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest

Gujarat Election 2022: In a major development, former CM Vijay Rupani announced that he will not be contesting in the upcoming state elections. Apart from Rupani, former Deputy CM Nitin Patel and another senior BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that they will not contest the election.

In a surprise move, former Chief Minister and one of the top BJP leaders in the state, Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the upcoming elections in the state. He said he has worked as CM for 5 years with everyone's cooperation.

"In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We'll work to make chosen candidate win," Rupani added.

Rupani, who served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021 for two terms, represents Rajkot West constituency.

Additionally, former Deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel also announced that he will not be contesting upcoming Assembly elections. Another senior BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said he will not fight the polls and has decided that other workers should get opportunity.

The BJP, which has held office in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat for more than 20 years, is optimistic that it will prevail once more. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and his Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, are actively campaigning there, but the BJP insists that they pose no significant danger to it.

The BJP won 99 seats in the last assembly election in Gujarat, while Congress secured 77 seats. The BJP now has 112 MLAs in the 182-member house after some Congress MLAs switched allegiances. Gujarat will have two rounds of voting on December 1 and 5, with results announced on December 8.