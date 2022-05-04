Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel

    Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala confirmed that party leadership has spoken to Hardik Patel. 

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out to 'upset' Gujarat Congress committee working president Hardik Patel to discuss the differences with the party unit ahead of state assembly polls, sources stated. 

    Party sources stated that Rahul Gandhi himself sent a message to Hardik Patel urging him to continue in the party. He also directed the party in charge and other leaders to reach out to Patel to sort out the differences.

    Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala confirmed that party leadership has spoken to Hardik Patel. 

    As per Surjewala, the state in-charge Raghu Sharma is the right person to share the details of the conversation.

    Following the speculations, the lack of preference given to Patel by the state leadership is the major reason behind Patel dropping "Congress" and the picture of the party symbol from his Twitter bio. 

    Patel recently lauded the BJP government for its qualities of decision making and taking risks. However, he then cleared the air by stating that he was not upset with the party's leadership but upset with state leadership. 

    Patel explains as elections are close and at this time, the work should be done with honesty and along with strong people. By giving them positions, he added. As per reports, he has been upset with the leadership for a long time now. 

    Patel desired to be the state Congress committee president, but he was made the working president, following the sources. However, despite being appointed as the working president, his opinions were not considered in altering the major decisions by the state leadership, sources added. 

    The Gujarat state assembly polls are slated to be conducted this year.

    Also Read: Praised Biden, does this mean I'll join his party: Hardik Patel quashes reports of joining BJP

    Also Read: ‘All options’ open: Hardik Patel heaps praises on BJP leadership’s ‘terrific decision-making ability’

    Also Read: Enter a like-minded party: AAP's suggestion to 'upset' Hardik Patel of Congress

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hanuman Chalisa row MLA Ravi Rana MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail

    IMD issues cyclone alert may pass through Odisha West Bengal coast gcw

    IMD issues cyclone alert, may pass through Odisha-West Bengal coast

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here - adt

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai MNS workers detained gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai; MNS workers detained

    SpiceJet aircraft issues: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams DGCA, aviation ministry

    'Will only tragedy wake them up?': MP slams DGCA, aviation ministry over SpiceJet issues

    Recent Stories

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retain investors gcw

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retain investors?

    India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 vacancies in govt department, Know details - adt

    India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 vacancies in govt department, Know details

    Hanuman Chalisa row MLA Ravi Rana MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    tennis Rafael Nadal 'eager to play' at Madrid Open; will the 5-time champion win big again snt

    Nadal 'eager to play' at Madrid Open; will the 5-time champion win big again?

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon