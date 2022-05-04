Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out to 'upset' Gujarat Congress committee working president Hardik Patel to discuss the differences with the party unit ahead of state assembly polls, sources stated.

Party sources stated that Rahul Gandhi himself sent a message to Hardik Patel urging him to continue in the party. He also directed the party in charge and other leaders to reach out to Patel to sort out the differences.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala confirmed that party leadership has spoken to Hardik Patel.

As per Surjewala, the state in-charge Raghu Sharma is the right person to share the details of the conversation.

Following the speculations, the lack of preference given to Patel by the state leadership is the major reason behind Patel dropping "Congress" and the picture of the party symbol from his Twitter bio.

Patel recently lauded the BJP government for its qualities of decision making and taking risks. However, he then cleared the air by stating that he was not upset with the party's leadership but upset with state leadership.

Patel explains as elections are close and at this time, the work should be done with honesty and along with strong people. By giving them positions, he added. As per reports, he has been upset with the leadership for a long time now.

Patel desired to be the state Congress committee president, but he was made the working president, following the sources. However, despite being appointed as the working president, his opinions were not considered in altering the major decisions by the state leadership, sources added.

The Gujarat state assembly polls are slated to be conducted this year.

