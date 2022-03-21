‘Govt to turn Manipur into corruption-free state’, promises Biren Singh after taking oath as CM

After Singh, five MLAs, including Nemcha Kipgen, Y Khemchand Singh, Th Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai and Govindas Konthoujam also swore in as the Cabinet Ministers of the state.

After unanimously being elected as leader of the legislature party in Manipur on Sunday, senior BJP leader N Biren Singh on Monday took oath as Manipur’s Chief Minister for a second straight term, 11 days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came back to power with a thumping victory in the recently concluded Assembly election.

Biren Singh took the oath in the presence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda, BJP’s Manipur unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other party leaders. BJP observers -- Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Bhupender Yadav, party leader Sambit Patra, N Biren Singh, state BJP chief A Sharda Devi, Manipur Minister in the outgoing government Th Biswajit Singh, and other MLAs, were present in the meeting with Governor of Manipur La Ganesan.

Soon after being sworn-in, Biren Singh said his government’s first target would be to turn Manipur into a corruption-free state. “I would work day and night to wash out corruption from the state. The next step will be to wash out any kind of drug-related issues from the state,” he said.

He said he would also try to see that all insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and there are dialogues.

After felicitating N Biren Singh, Union Minister Sitharaman told media persons, “It’s a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur will have a very good, stable and responsible government which will be built further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to the northeast state. Therefore, this decision will go a long way in providing Manipur stability and good governance together.”

The BJP retained power in the state by winning 32 out of 60 Assembly seats in the House in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Congress could manage to secure just five seats and the National People’s Party (NPP) won seven seats. Naga People’s Front (NPF) bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.