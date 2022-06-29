Uddhav Thackeray government to face floor test at 11 am on Thursday

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold the floor test for Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold the floor test for Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday. Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde has said that he will be in Mumbai on Thursday for the floor test in Assembly. Sources said that Shinde and the other rebel MLAs are expected to come to Mumbai via Goa.

Governor Koshiyari, in his letter to Maharashtra Legislature's Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, said that a special session of the Vidhan Sabha or legislative assembly shall be summoned on Thursday, June 30, at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister. The proceedings, the Governor said, shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made. He also directed that the process be concluded in any case by 5 pm."

The development came hours after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Koshiyari late Tuesday evening with the request to ask the crisis-hit Maha Vikas Aghadi government to prove its majority in the assembly.

On Tuesday, Uddhav made a fresh attempt to pacify the rebel MLAs who have been camping in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. Stating that it was not too late, Thackeray urged them to return to Mumbai and hold talks. However, Shinde did not budge from his stance.

BJP leader Fadnavis, who was in New Delhi to meet the party's top brass to discuss the next course of action, flew back in the evening and headed straight for the Raj Bhavan and handed Governor Koshyari a letter seeking directions to the Uddhav government to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

Aghadi Does Not Have Numbers

Fadnavis claimed the ruling coalition clearly seemed to be in a minority after 39 Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party. And the former state chief minister is right to an extent.

One look at the numbers shows the Maha Vikas Aghadi falling short by at least 26 votes.

NCP: 52

Congress: 44

Uddhav-led Sena: 16

Others: 118

Majority mark: 144

In the letter that Fadnavis submitted to the Governor, he cited various Supreme Court judgements that underscored that majority in the House is 'supreme' in a parliamentary democracy and essential for a government's existence.

On the ninth day of the Sena rebellion, the political crisis in Maharashtra seems to be reaching a climax.

