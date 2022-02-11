  • Facebook
    Government allocates gazette notification to unify eight existing Indian Railways services

    Following the unification, the railways will have only two departments, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Medical Service Department (MSD).
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Approximately two years after being announced, the Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS), which will unify eight existing services of the national transporter, has been notified by the Ministry of railways. 

    A gazette notification issued by the Ministry on February 9 reported, following a Cabinet decision dated December 24, 2019, a new Group 'A' Central service known as the Indian Railway Management Service will be established.

    In December 2019, seeking to finish 'departmentalism' in the railways, the Cabinet Committee on Economics Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declared the unification of the eight existing Group A services into a single unified central service, the IRMS.

    The services which are being merged includes the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers, Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS), Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) and Indian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS).

    Following the unification, the railways will have only two departments, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Medical Service Department (MSD).

    The reform, proposed by then-railway minister Piyush Goyal, will be implemented at all levels, from Junior Scale to Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) plus. As a result, as many as 27 General Manager (GM) positions have been promoted to the 'apex' level. Promotion of eligible officers from the former services to the apex grade will also be ensured. Only IRMS officials will be eligible to become functional members/CEO of the Railway Board.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
