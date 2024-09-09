Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gorakhpur's terracotta gets boost from Yogi govt, to shine at international trade show with 4 featured stalls

    The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is promoting Gorakhpur's terracotta craft globally through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. Four dedicated stalls will feature at the UP International Trade Show in Noida, showcasing terracotta products to international buyers. 

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    Gorakhpur: In a significant boost to Gorakhpur's traditional terracotta craft, four dedicated stalls will showcase the artisanal products at the upcoming UP International Trade Show in Noida. The event, scheduled for September 25-29, aims to promote the craft globally, thanks to the relentless efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    CM Yogi's initiative to include Gorakhpur's terracotta in the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in 2018 has transformed the industry, says national award-winning terracotta craftsman Rajan Prajapati. The craft, which was struggling before 2017, has now reached new heights, with orders exceeding Rs 7 crore from outside states fulfilled this year alone.

    The trade show will display a diverse range of terracotta products, providing a valuable opportunity for artisans to tap into the global market. CM Yogi's continuous branding efforts have ensured a steady workflow for established artisans, while attracting new craftsmen and entrepreneurs to the industry.

    In a gesture of appreciation, CM Yogi recently gifted a terracotta Ganesha idol to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during his visit to Gorakhpur. This follows similar gestures, including presenting terracotta statues to then-President Ram Nath Kovind in 2022.

    The government's efforts have not only promoted the craft but also ensured its quality and appeal, leading to significant purchases by dignitaries and their staff. With the global market now within reach, Gorakhpur's terracotta craft is poised for unprecedented growth.

