Goa Election 2022: Will not spare those attempting to poach MLAs, says BJP's CT Ravi

As the counting of votes begin in Goa, BJP leader CT Ravi expressed confidence in winning the elections and BJP MLA candidates. Issuing a warning to Congress' DK Shivakumar and others, Ravi said he would not spare anybody attempting to lay hands in the BJP camp. The warning comes after Goa Congress has camped its MLA in a resort, as per media reports, after exit polls hinted at the hung verdict.

Taking a dig at Congress and DK Shivakumar, Ravi said that when the Congress could not keep its flock together in Karnataka and prevent its MLAs from deserting the party, it would not save MLAs in Goa too. "If the candidate has decided to leave, no matter what you do, they will leave the party," he said.

He also lashed as Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Jarkiholi and said when he could not save and prevent his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi from exiting the Congress, what can he do. He further added, "They can have fish meals and leave and go back."

The BJP leader also added that BJP has faith in its leaders has not put any restrictions on them and not kept them under any vigil like the way Congress is doing on its candidates.

Exit polls suggest that the coastal state may face another hung assembly, similar to the 2017 cliffhanger. According to exit polls, both the BJP and the Congress will finish up with roughly 15-18 seats in the 40-member legislature. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is expected to be the deciding factor, with 2-4 seats.

In Goa, the single-phase assembly elections had a high voter participation of 78.94% for the 40 assembly seats. According to official figures from the Chief Electoral Officer, the Sanquelim constituency had the greatest voter participation at 89.61 percent, while Benaulim had the lowest at 70.2 percent.

