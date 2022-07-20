Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks, 3rd incident in 2 days

    This is the third technical issue on a Go First aircraft in two days. According to a DGCA spokesman, the flight was diverted to Jaipur due to inclement weather in Delhi.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    The Go First flight from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur when the windshield of the A320neo airliner shattered mid-flight. This is the third technical issue on a Go First aircraft in two days. According to a DGCA spokesman, the flight was diverted to Jaipur due to inclement weather in Delhi.

    Earlier, two Go First flights, Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi, experienced engine problems on Tuesday, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to halt the two A320neo planes, according to officials. According to officials, the aviation authority is examining the occurrences, and both planes, which have Pratt and Whitney engines, will fly only when certified by it.

    Both planes reported problems with engine number two. The Mumbai-Leh aircraft was redirected to Delhi, according to DGCA authorities. After engine number 2 failed mid-flight, the Srinagar-Delhi aircraft returned to Srinagar. Several mechanical malfunctions have occurred in planes flown by Indian airlines in the recent month.

    Several flights have been diverted in the previous several days due to severe mechanical issues with Indian carriers' aircraft. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has met with airlines, ministry officials, and DGCA officials to guarantee safety monitoring. The DGCA announced on Monday that it conducted spot inspections and discovered that an insufficient number of technical employees were certifying planes of various airlines before to takeoff.

    Indian air carriers have recently received a lot of negative news due to a string of mishaps involving safety and technical breakdown. An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Pakistan two days ago after the pilot reported a mechanical problem with the aircraft. The plane made an emergency landing in Karachi, and all of the passengers were unharmed. On July 14, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur as a precaution after vibrations were detected in the aircraft's engines.

