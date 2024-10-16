Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Maid caught red-handed mixing urine in dough to make rotis; internet disgusted (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a maid named Reena has been arrested for allegedly preparing food with her urine.

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a maid named Reena has been arrested for allegedly preparing food with her urine. The incident took place in the Crossings Republik area on Monday and has raised serious concerns about the safety and hygiene practices in households employing domestic help.

The alarming situation came to light when the family members of a house in Crossings Republik began experiencing unexplained illnesses. After a series of mysterious health issues, the family was baffled and sought to uncover the cause of their continuous sickness. In an effort to investigate, they decided to install a hidden camera in the kitchen.

Upon reviewing the footage, the family was horrified to discover Reena urinating into a vessel that she subsequently used to knead dough for their meals. The shocking video prompted the family to take immediate action, leading them to file a complaint against her. As a result, police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Reena, and she has been taken into custody.

Medical professionals who treated the family confirmed that their health issues were likely linked to unhygienic practices in the kitchen. Experts warned that the consumption of contaminated food, particularly substances like urine, can lead to severe health complications, including stomach infections and diarrhea. This incident highlights the critical importance of maintaining hygiene standards, especially when it comes to food preparation in domestic settings.

The video of the incident, shared by a user named Sachin Gupta on X, quickly went viral, eliciting outrage from netizens. Many users expressed their disgust and demanded strict action against Reena. Comments flooded in, with one user questioning the mentality behind such actions, stating, “What should be done with such people? Do they feel any pleasure in doing this? I don’t know in which constellation they were born that they have such a dirty mentality. Shame on such people.”

Another user added, “This has become a trend nowadays; people need to be stopped from doing such acts,” while others described the act as “shameful” and “dirty.” The widespread condemnation reflects the community's anger and the urgent need for awareness about hygiene and safety when employing household help.

