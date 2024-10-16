Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    German Ambassador Ackermann smashes coconut, ties 'Nimbu-Mirch' to his brand-new BMW i7 (WATCH)

    In keeping with local customs, Ackermann ceremoniously smashed a coconut and tied a 'nimbu-mirchi' (lemon and chili) to his new electric car, a ritual believed to ward off negative energies.

    German Ambassador Ackermann smashes coconut, ties 'Nimbu-Mirch' to his brand-new BMW i7 (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 11:55 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    In a symbolic stride toward sustainability, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has made the switch to an electric vehicle (EV), marking the occasion with a vibrant display of Indian traditions. In keeping with local customs, Ackermann ceremoniously smashed a coconut and tied a 'nimbu-mirchi' (lemon and chili) to his new electric car, a ritual believed to ward off negative energies.

    Ambassador Ackermann highlighted the growing pollution problem in Delhi, particularly during the winter months, as a driving factor behind his decision to opt for an eco-friendly vehicle.

    "Germany and India are committed to a mutual partnership, which is called the partnership agreement to sustainable development... In the winter time, pollution gets really bad and I felt that we should do a contribution to reduce pollution. I wanted to have an EV and that is why my HQ accepted after a while that we get a new car which is an e-Car and therefore reduces pollution. That was the main aim," said Ackermann, explaining his motive behind the transition, reported news agency ANI.

    On October 12, the ambassador also shared his excitement over the recent launch of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) in Delhi. He remarked that this initiative will help accelerate discussions regarding the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Europe, further strengthening the ties between the two regions.

    Speaking with ANI, Ackermann emphasized the importance of FEBI’s role in India’s business ecosystem.

    Also read: 'No boarding school! It's German President's seat': German Envoy to India points error in an ad

    "It's a great moment. I think FEBI is a very, very interesting network. It is now a network that has over a hundred companies from Europe, and it's an umbrella organization of all the bilateral chambers of commerce. And I think in the time where Europe play an always more and bigger role in India, it is a very, very interesting and important network. In the near future, we will see FEBI being very active in very many fields, not least also when it comes to the FTA negotiations between India and the EU," he stated with optimism.

    Also read: German envoy Ackermann praises Modi's 'today's era is not of war' message, says it resonated in Europe

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection dmn

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's unseen letter to PV Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral; read here shk

    'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's unseen letter to PV Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral; read here

    IAF UWM car rally Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun vkp

    IAF-UWM car rally: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student RTM

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more dmn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17 RBA

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success? NTI

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon