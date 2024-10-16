German Ambassador Ackermann smashes coconut, ties 'Nimbu-Mirch' to his brand-new BMW i7 (WATCH)

In keeping with local customs, Ackermann ceremoniously smashed a coconut and tied a 'nimbu-mirchi' (lemon and chili) to his new electric car, a ritual believed to ward off negative energies.

In a symbolic stride toward sustainability, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has made the switch to an electric vehicle (EV), marking the occasion with a vibrant display of Indian traditions. In keeping with local customs, Ackermann ceremoniously smashed a coconut and tied a 'nimbu-mirchi' (lemon and chili) to his new electric car, a ritual believed to ward off negative energies.

Ambassador Ackermann highlighted the growing pollution problem in Delhi, particularly during the winter months, as a driving factor behind his decision to opt for an eco-friendly vehicle.

"Germany and India are committed to a mutual partnership, which is called the partnership agreement to sustainable development... In the winter time, pollution gets really bad and I felt that we should do a contribution to reduce pollution. I wanted to have an EV and that is why my HQ accepted after a while that we get a new car which is an e-Car and therefore reduces pollution. That was the main aim," said Ackermann, explaining his motive behind the transition, reported news agency ANI.

On October 12, the ambassador also shared his excitement over the recent launch of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) in Delhi. He remarked that this initiative will help accelerate discussions regarding the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Europe, further strengthening the ties between the two regions.

Speaking with ANI, Ackermann emphasized the importance of FEBI’s role in India’s business ecosystem.

"It's a great moment. I think FEBI is a very, very interesting network. It is now a network that has over a hundred companies from Europe, and it's an umbrella organization of all the bilateral chambers of commerce. And I think in the time where Europe play an always more and bigger role in India, it is a very, very interesting and important network. In the near future, we will see FEBI being very active in very many fields, not least also when it comes to the FTA negotiations between India and the EU," he stated with optimism.

