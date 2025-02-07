Jeet Adani, Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son's wedding [PHOTOS]

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, in an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad. The wedding, held at Shantigram, followed traditional Jain and Gujarati rituals, with close family in attendance, keeping it a simple yet joyous occasion

Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son Jeet Adani with Diva Shah; pics go VIRAL [PHOTOS]
Feb 7, 2025

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, got married in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad. The wedding took place at Shantigram, the Adani township, and followed traditional Jain and Gujarati customs. The festivities began at 2 PM and were attended by close family members and loved ones.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jeet Adani married Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. Unlike high-profile celebrity weddings, the ceremony was kept simple and traditional, as previously mentioned by Gautam Adani.

Gautam Adani Expresses Gratitude

Following the wedding, Gautam Adani shared pictures from the event on social media and expressed his gratitude. He conveyed that the family sought blessings and love for Jeet and Diva from well-wishers. He also mentioned that the ceremony was extremely private, which made it difficult to invite everyone they would have liked to, and apologized for the same.

Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019 after studying at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, currently oversees the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs.

