Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns

    The organizers defended their decision, asserting that it is not rooted in religious bias but rather seeks to combat "love jihad" and to control entry for those perceived as promoting disharmony.

    Garba organizers in Ujjain invoke Aadhaar cards to restrict non-Hindus amid 'Love Jihad' concerns AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    In a controversial move, the organizers of the Garba festival in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, have reportedly imposed a ban on non-Hindu participants, in an effort to prevent what has come to be known as "love jihad." This decision, as reported by the media, has stirred significant debate and concern.

    The Sankalp Sanskriti Sanstha, the event's organizers, are taking the unusual step of scrutinizing participants' Aadhaar cards and requiring male attendees to be "welcomed with a Tilak," an action seen as an attempt to confirm their Hindu faith.

    Israel-Hamas War: From Tel Aviv's quiet airport to the frontlines

    Interestingly, law enforcement authorities appear to have taken a lenient stance on these unconventional restrictions, categorizing the event as private. Ujjain's Superintendent of Police, Sachin Sharma, was quoted saying, "It is their private function, and they have issued passes for entry to the event. What is the objection in this?"

    District Collector Kumar Purushottam, on the other hand, expressed a lack of awareness about these developments and pledged to investigate if a formal complaint was lodged.

    The organizers defended their decision, asserting that it is not rooted in religious bias but rather seeks to combat "love jihad" and to control entry for those perceived as promoting disharmony.

    This move has reignited the debate surrounding 'love jihad,' a term often employed to describe interfaith relationships and alleged attempts at forced religious conversion. Critics argue that it has been misused to stigmatize interfaith relationships, contributing to an environment of apprehension and distrust.

    Italy: Migrant shouting 'Allahu Akbar' with knife arrested near Turin Synagogue | WATCH

    Last year, a controversy surrounding Garba events escalated when police officers publicly flogged three Muslim men on charges of pelting stones at a Navratri festival event in Undhela village in Kheda district.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM's advisor yells at journos who alerted cops about him being stopped at Secretariat gate anr

    Kerala CM's advisor yells at journos who alerted cops about him being stopped at Secretariat gate

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Rahul Gandhi raises concerns over Adani's over-invoicing cites Rs 12,000 crore loss AJR

    Rahul Gandhi raises concerns over Adani's 'over-invoicing', cites Rs 12,000 crore loss

    Mizoram Election 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates for upcoming polls; check details AJR

    Mizoram Election 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates for upcoming polls; check details

    Recent Stories

    Football Lionel Messi's electrifying performance seals Argentina's 2-0 victory against Peru osf

    Lionel Messi's electrifying performance seals Argentina's 2-0 victory against Peru

    football Manchester United sale saga: Jim Ratcliffe's potential 25 percent stake leaves fans in limbo over club future snt

    Manchester United sale saga: Jim Ratcliffe's potential 25 percent stake leaves fans in limbo over club future

    Waheeda Rehman to Dev Anand, recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke Award RKK

    Waheeda Rehman to Dev Anand, recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke Award

    Israel-Hamas War: From Tel Aviv's quiet airport to the frontlines vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: From Tel Aviv's quiet airport to the frontlines

    Over to Malinga Mumbai Indians' fans thank Shane Bond after NZ legend parts way with IPL team snt

    'Over to Malinga': Mumbai Indians' fans thank Shane Bond after NZ legend parts way with IPL team

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon