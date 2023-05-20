Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G7 Summit: Padma Shri Dr Tomio Mizokami's conversation in Hindi with PM Modi wins hearts (WATCH)

    G7 Summit: During his visit, PM Modi interacted with renowned Japanese author, Hindi and Punjabi linguist, Padma Shri Dr. Tomio Mizokami in Hiroshima. He also had a warm conversation with leading Japanese painter Hiroko Takayama.

    First Published May 20, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan's Hiroshima city on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting. 

    During his visit, PM Modi interacted with renowned Japanese author, Hindi and Punjabi linguist, Padma Shri Dr. Tomio Mizokami in Hiroshima. He also lauded Mizokami's contribution in promoting Indian literature in Japan and bringing the two countries closer.

    Holding hands while interacting, the author spoke about his recent visit to India. "I visited India after 3 years and went to Goa. Then went to Fiji for Hindi gathering," Mizokami added.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "In Hiroshima, I was glad to interact with Professor Tomio Mizokami. A Padma Awardee, he is a distinguished Hindi and Punjabi linguist. He has made numerous efforts to make Indian culture and literature popular among the people of Japan."

    He also had a warm conversation with leading Japanese painter Hiroko Takayama.

    From May 19 to May 21, Modi will be in Hiroshima mostly for the annual meeting of the G7 major nations, where he will likely address global issues such the security of food, fertiliser, and energy. 

    He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit. The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
