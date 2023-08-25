Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Traffic advisory issued, several roads to be closed; Check details

    The Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory for the upcoming G20 summit, which will held in the national capital for three days -- 8-10 September.  The traffic police has also warned people to not visit markets in the New Delhi area on September 8, 9 and 10.

    G20 Summit Traffic advisory issued several roads to be closed from September 8 10 check details gcw
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    Preparations are underway for the 18th G20 Summit in India next month. As prominent participants, including heads of state, are expected to gather in the national capital for the event, Delhi police is occupied with ensuring that traffic flows smoothly in the city. The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. The restrictions will be put in place from the night of September 7 and remain in place till September 10.

    Addressing a press conference on Friday, SS Yadav, Special CP, Traffic said, "The restrictions on vehicular movements will be imposed from the night of September 7. Another major restriction will be imposed on commercial vehicles." However, there will be leeway for ambulances or vehicles carrying essential goods, he stated.

    The Special CP stated, "There won't be any restrictions on the movement of ambulances, medical services, or the individuals who require medical care coming by any means of transport."
    He said, "We are also setting up a special ambulance assistance control room with a dedicated helpdesk. In a controlled zone, metro services will be allowed throughout."

    According to Yadav, the Delhi Traffic Police would also prohibit cargo trucks from entering Delhi for three days. The Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways will be used as a diversion. However, he warned, only authorised cars or those transporting crucial goods will be permitted entry into the national capital. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi.

    According to the advisory, general traffic will be allowed between the Ring Road and the Delhi borders but vehicles moving beyond the Ring Road towards the New Delhi district will be subject to regulation. It further said, "Buses and public transport will also function outside the ring road area. Only designated vehicles will be diverted to the eastern and western corridors."

    The traffic police has also warned people to not visit markets in the New Delhi area on September 8, 9 and 10.

    All the malls and markets will remain shut. People going to the airport or railways station between September 8 and 10 have been advised to leave early. The Special CP of the traffic unit also said that a virtual helpdesk will be launched in order to assist the delegates or tourists.

    According to officials, 10,000 police personnel will be on ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city during the summit.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
