    'This year's Summit proved that G20 can still drive solutions to most pressing issues,' says Joe Biden

    US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the outcomes of the ongoing G20 Summit in Delhi and said the bloc can drive solutions to our most pressing issues. In a post on X, Biden shared that even as the world economy continues to reel under shocks from climate crisis and conflicts, this year’s G20 Summit has proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing problem faced by the world.

    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Biden tweeted, “At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues."

    Earlier on Saturday, US President Biden emphasised the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and reaffirmed US commitment to working with allies to support the development of robust, sustainable infrastructure while giving priority to high-quality infrastructure investments.

    On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden reaffirmed their nations’ close ties and commitment to developing robust global semiconductor supply chains during their meeting before the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, building on discussions from their June bilateral meeting.

    In addition, Biden reaffirmed America's support for India's long-standing request for a permanent membership on the UN Security Council and endorsed India's bid for a second term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2028–2029.

    “The leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding," a joint statement released by the White House after their meeting said.

