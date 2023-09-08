Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi changes cover photo of X to Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam

    The selection of the Nataraja statue as the cover photo on PM Modi's X handle is just one of the many initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to welcome G20 leaders.

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi changes cover photo of X to Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 8) updated his cover image on X with a photograph of the Nataraja statue, which has been erected at the G20 Summit venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. India is set to host the G20 Summit this year, with the official start date scheduled for September 9.

    In his role as the G20 president, India has taken significant steps to prepare for the arrival of leaders from the world's major economies. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year, and since then, approximately 200 meetings related to the G20 have been organized across 60 cities in India.

    G20 Summit 2023: Complete list of leaders attending meet and those opting out

    The selection of the Nataraja statue as the cover photo on PM Modi's X handle is just one of the many initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to welcome G20 leaders.

    This remarkable 18-tonne Nataraja statue is acclaimed as the tallest statue crafted from Ashtadhatu, a combination of eight metals. The metals used in its construction include copper, zinc, lead, tin, silver, gold, mercury, and iron, as confirmed by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA).

    The photograph showcases the Nataraja statue, symbolizing Lord Shiva as the 'lord of dance,' positioned in front of the Bharat Mandapam. Captured at night, the image highlights the statue's radiant presence illuminated by purple lights that adorn the G20 venue.

    Renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty from Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu, along with his team, skillfully crafted this awe-inspiring statue within a record seven months. The statue was transported from Tamil Nadu to Delhi via a specially arranged green corridor.

     

    G20 Summit: A look at PM Modi's robust schedule includes over 15 bilateral talks

    The construction of the Nataraja statue was meticulously executed using the lost-wax casting method, ensuring that it remains a finely detailed single-piece sculpture without any welded parts.

    The cost of completing this masterpiece for the G20 summit is estimated to be approximately Rs 10-12 crore, as disclosed by Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA).

