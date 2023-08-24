G20 Summit 2023: Army to deploy assets to guard Heads of States

Sources in the defence establishment said: "The Army has received a requisition from the civil administration for several assets to be deployed in the capital city and also to keep on standby mode." Besides, the Delhi Police will deploy over 450 quick-reaction teams to handle any contingency

To ensure that the mega G20 Summit is organised in New Delhi, the Indian Army will deploy its assets, including anti-drone systems and explosive-detection dogs on the roads of the national capital in the second week of September. The G20 Summit, scheduled to be held on September 9-10, will witness the presence of Heads of States.

Sources in the defence establishment told Asianet Newsable, "The Indian Army has received a requisition from the civil administration for several assets to be deployed in the capital city and also to keep on standby mode."

The platforms, which have been demanded by the administration include bomb disposable squads, explosive detection dogs, quick-reaction medical teams, vehicle-mounted anti-drone systems and recovery assets. These systems will be stationed around the venue and approach roads. This would ensure that if anything happens around the venue, these platforms can be mobilised smoothly.

Besides, the Delhi Police will deploy over 450 quick reaction teams to handle any contingency that may arise during the Summit. Several ambulances, firefighting equipment, and PCR vans will be positioned at designated locations.

In this regard, the Delhi Police have made elaborate security plans with the deployment of more than 450 QRTs and PCR vans, over 50 ambulances and fire-fighting machinery, including fire-fighting robots in and around the IGI Airport, 23 designated hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat and along the routes to be taken by dignitaries during the event.

At the Summit, a total of 29 leaders will be participating including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Australia's Anthony Albanese.

Modi-Xi meet at BRICS Summit; both agree to tell officials to expedite disengagement and de-escalation at LAC

Helicopter upgrades, guns and more... MoD clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

Global optimism and confidence in Indian economy: PM Modi at G20 trade ministers' meet in Jaipur