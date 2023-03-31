Petrol, diesel prices in Kerala to increase by Rs 2 from April 1

As a measure to raise additional funds for the state budget, the ruling Left government imposed Social Security Cess on the sales of petrol, diesel fuel, and alcohol, resulting in higher prices for all three.

The Kerala government is all set to implement the budget proposals amid fierce protests by the Opposition. The cost of living shall soar in the state from Friday. As a measure to raise additional funds, the ruling Left government imposed Social Security Cess on the sales of petrol, diesel fuel, and alcohol, resulting in higher prices for all three.

While presenting the Kerala budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal had announced that the existing value of land would be increased by 20 per cent to bridge the gap between market value and fair value. He also proposed to impose a social security cess of Rs 2 on every litre of petrol and diesel.

There were signs that at least one rupee would be reduced even after widespread protests, but the government refused to make a concession. Additionally, there will be a price variation for alcohol. To reduce air pollution and promote public transportation, the one-time tax on electric motor cabs and electric tourist motor cabs was lowered to 5% of the purchase price.

In the state, price has risen five times in the past 13 years. The cost of documentation will rise proportionately with the addition of 8% stamp duty and 2% registration charge. Accordingly, you need at least 12,000 rupees to register land worth Rs 100,000. The government received an additional Rs 200 crore in revenue this month compared to March of last year because the number of people registered before the higher rate went into effect.

Additionally, there will be a 5% rise in land tax. Even though the budget calls for higher building tax rates and a variety of application fees, municipal divisions are responsible for setting the rules in this regard. According to department sources, the specific order will be given soon.