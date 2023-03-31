Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices in Kerala to increase by Rs 2 from April 1

    As a measure to raise additional funds for the state budget, the ruling Left government imposed Social Security Cess on the sales of petrol, diesel fuel, and alcohol, resulting in higher prices for all three.
     

    Petrol diesel prices in Kerala to increase by Rs 2 from April 1 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    The Kerala government is all set to implement the budget proposals amid fierce protests by the Opposition. The cost of living shall soar in the state from Friday. As a measure to raise additional funds, the ruling Left government imposed Social Security Cess on the sales of petrol, diesel fuel, and alcohol, resulting in higher prices for all three.

    While presenting the Kerala budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal had announced that the existing value of land would be increased by 20 per cent to bridge the gap between market value and fair value. He also proposed to impose a social security cess of Rs 2 on every litre of petrol and diesel.

    Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman shockingly resurfaces nine years after father and brother jailed for her murder

    There were signs that at least one rupee would be reduced even after widespread protests, but the government refused to make a concession. Additionally, there will be a price variation for alcohol. To reduce air pollution and promote public transportation, the one-time tax on electric motor cabs and electric tourist motor cabs was lowered to 5% of the purchase price.

    In the state, price has risen five times in the past 13 years. The cost of documentation will rise proportionately with the addition of 8% stamp duty and 2% registration charge. Accordingly, you need at least 12,000 rupees to register land worth Rs 100,000. The government received an additional Rs 200 crore in revenue this month compared to March of last year because the number of people registered before the higher rate went into effect.

    Also read: Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Additionally, there will be a 5% rise in land tax. Even though the budget calls for higher building tax rates and a variety of application fees, municipal divisions are responsible for setting the rules in this regard. According to department sources, the specific order will be given soon.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh: Woman shockingly resurfaces nine years after father and brother jailed for her murder AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Woman shockingly resurfaces nine years after father and brother jailed for her murder

    Temporary relief for Kerala CM in mishandling of CMDRF; Lokayukta refers case to larger bench anr

    Temporary relief for Kerala CM in mishandling of CMDRF; Lokayukta refers case to larger bench

    New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after vanity project jibe at PM Modi gcw

    New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after 'vanity project' jibe at PM Modi

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video AJR

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Kanpur 500 shops gutted as fire ravages commercial towers; dousing operations underway WATCH snt

    Kanpur: 500 shops gutted as fire ravages commercial towers; dousing operations underway - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Did Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's affair start 11 months after divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Read this RBA

    Did Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's affair start 11 months after divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Read this

    Madhya Pradesh: Woman shockingly resurfaces nine years after father and brother jailed for her murder AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Woman shockingly resurfaces nine years after father and brother jailed for her murder

    The Drive EP03: Top 3 sedans to buy in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP03: Top 3 sedans to buy in 2023

    football Is Mason Greenwood returning to Manchester United training? Here is the latest update-ayh

    Is Mason Greenwood returning to Manchester United training? Here's the latest update

    Temporary relief for Kerala CM in mishandling of CMDRF; Lokayukta refers case to larger bench anr

    Temporary relief for Kerala CM in mishandling of CMDRF; Lokayukta refers case to larger bench

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon