FSSAI registration mandatory for foreign food manufacturers for exporting milk, meat products; check details

According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), it has been decided that registration of foreign food manufacturing facilities in five food categories that intend to export these products will be mandatory.

According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), foreign food manufacturing facilities that intend to export milk and meat products must be registered. The order will go into effect on February 1, 2023.

Foreign food manufacturing facilities exporting products such as meat, milk, and infant food to India must now register. The order will continue to apply to the following categories, poultry, fish and their products, egg powder, infant food, and nutraceuticals.

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal directed the Quality Council of India to work toward bringing the country's quality and standards organisations together. He urged the industry to ensure that their products meet international quality standards and contribute to the development of 'Brand India.'

Speaking at a Quality Council of India (QCI) event, the minister called for the consolidation of various quality certification-related organisations such as FSSAI, the BIS, and rail or defence establishments.

The FSSAI has requested a list of existing manufacturers and those who intend to export these food products to India from all competent authorities in exporting countries. The FSSAI will register these facilities on its portal based on their information.

Also Read: FSSAI awards 5-star rating to UP's Fatehgarh Central jail for food quality

Also Read: FSSAI issues spot memo to food business operators over 'unhygienic' practices after Domino's viral pic

Also Read: Many countries reject and send back Indian tea, Here's why