From the India Gate: The silent spectator leading sloganeering for Mahua Moitra

Asianet News Network narrates the scene inside Parliament on the day Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha based on the recommendation of the ethics committee's report

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the cash-for-question allegations. The expulsion came based on the ethics committee report that found substance in allegations that she took cash and gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for Parliament login using which Hiranandani posted questions against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group.

Earlier in the day, Asianet News Network was in Parliament to witness the Opposition's pandemonium. Here's an account of what transpired.

As was expected, the galleries were getting filled up early in anticipation of the discussion on Mahua Moitra, or whatever, in Parliament. Among the first to arrive was Sonia Gandhi, prim and proper in a saree, acknowledging the few who were there in the Opposition benches.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was seen sprinting a few minutes later to her and discussing something. Farooq Abdullah was already seated. A little later, the treasury benches started getting filled with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Gajendra Shekhawat and Rajnath Singh.

No sooner did the chair arrive, than the Opposition, led by Congress party's Gaurav Gogoi, started sloganeering, soon to be joined by others. NCP's Supriya Sule was seen urging others to come forward, and all stood; the sloganeering became louder.

After a while, even Omar Abdullah stood up to lend his support, but not Sonia Gandhi. She would admiringly look at those who were sloganeering. Amidst all this, Mahua, for whom the sloganeering was happening, also got up, sometimes chatting animatedly with her colleagues, or at times, standing alone, looking reflective.

What was clear though. The entire Opposition rallies around Sonia Gandhi alone.