From Calicut to Paris: Kerala man cycles 22,000 km in 2 years to see Neeraj Chopra create history at Olympics

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will have a unique supporter at the Paris Olympics 2024—Fayis Asraf Ali, a dedicated Kerala cyclist who has completed an extraordinary 22,000-kilometer journey from Calicut to Paris.

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will have a unique supporter at the Paris Olympics 2024—Fayis Asraf Ali, a dedicated Kerala cyclist who has completed an extraordinary 22,000-kilometer journey from Calicut to Paris.

Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Manika becomes 1st Indian TT player to reach pre-quarterfinals, says will give her best

Ali embarked on his mission on August 15, 2022, with the aim of spreading peace and unity by cycling from India to London. However, his journey took an inspiring turn when he decided to modify his route to support Chopra at the Olympics. After traveling through 30 countries, Ali reached Paris by adjusting his plans and securing the necessary visa.

Equipped with a Surly bicycle and a total gear weight of 50 kilograms, including four pairs of clothes, a tent, a sleeping bag, and a mat, Ali’s journey has been both arduous and remarkable. During his trip, he met Neeraj Chopra in Budapest at the World Championships last year, arranging the meeting through a contact in Kerala.

"I got a few minutes to talk to the Indian athletes and Neeraj told me since 'you are going to London why don't you come to Paris for the Olympics'," Ali told PTi in an interaction with the news agency.

"I thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to see him again in Paris so I altered my plan a bit and procured the required visa and cycled to the UK before ending my journey here. I am so excited to meet him again. I've requested PT Usha ma'am (IOA chief). I'm here to see him create history again. We will cheer for him (on August 8)," he added.

Ali, who has navigated the journey without staying in hotels and with minimal sponsorship, said the warmth and support from people along his route have been a major motivator.

"No, never. The love from the people and the warm reception I receive everywhere keep me motivated. I'm here and incredibly excited," Ali said, noting that he was welcomed in the UK by star cricketers Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina.

Despite facing personal challenges, including a thyroid issue and the loss of his father, Ali's passion for cycling and his admiration for Chopra have fueled his determination.

A trained engineer, Ali had returned to India to care for his ailing father in 2015, leading to a change in his career path. Inspired by the sight of touring cyclists, he began his own cycling journey, starting with a modest bicycle and eventually upgrading to more advanced models for long-distance travel.

"Those three years made me realise that health is the most important thing in life, not money. One fine morning I saw a couple of cyclists touring and thought of starting riding," he recalled.

He initially purchased a Rs 13,000 bicycle to acclimate himself to long rides and planned his first solo journey from Calicut to Singapore. Subsequently, he upgraded to a Rs 1 lakh bicycle, specifically designed for extended trips.

For his trip to Paris, he invested in a more advanced bicycle, priced at Rs 2.5 lakh.

He embarked on his inaugural trip on August 7, 2019, and arrived in Singapore on November 21, having covered 8,000 kilometers across seven countries.

"Rotary arranged my trip and I got a few sponsors. But my biggest supporter was my wife who took care of both my kids and the family. So I just had to embark on my journey," he told PTI.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Manu Bhaker reflects on Paris Olympics bronze, hopes India secure double-digit medal tally (WATCH)

On average, Ali covers 150 kilometers a day, having initially planned his trip to be completed in 120 days but finishing in just 104 days.

"Originally, I had planned to cover it in 120 days but I made it in 104 days. Then COVID-19 happened and my plan for this trip got delayed. Finally, I made it. I'm now so excited to meet Neeraj and cheer for them," he added.

Ali’s journey is not just a testament to his personal resilience but also a tribute to the spirit of support and camaraderie that defines the Olympic Games. As he gears up to watch Chopra compete on August 8, his presence in Paris adds a heartwarming story to the Olympic narrative.

Latest Videos