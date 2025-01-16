Four men attempt to rape student of Pondicherry Technological University after trespassing onto campus

Four men allegedly trespassed into Pondicherry Technological University, attacking a student and her boyfriend, and attempting to rape the student, prompting concerns about student safety and the university's handling of the incident.

Four men attempt to rape student of Pondicherry Technological University after trespassing onto campus dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 4:11 PM IST

Puducherry: A disturbing incident unfolded at Pondicherry Technological University (PTU) which again raises concerns about student safety. On Saturday, four men on two motorcycles allegedly trespassed onto the university premises and attempted to rape a first-year student from Odisha.

According to the Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association, the four men spotted the student and her boyfriend chatting behind the chemistry department building after class. They attacked and chased away the boyfriend, then attempted to rape the girl. The student resisted and raised an alarm, prompting the men to flee when they saw people approaching on hearing her screams.

However, the university's registrar, Sundramoorthy, filed a police complaint that only mentioned verbal abuse, omitting any reference to the alleged sexual assault. The complaint stated that the four men used abusive language against students passing by, causing a nuisance on the premises.

"They indulged in a verbal quarrel and used abusive language against the students passing by, thereby causing a nuisance on the premises. In this regard, we conducted preliminary inquiries and found that they are relatives of one of the outsourced employees working in the university auditorium. The egregious act of these individuals caused considerable distress among the student community and staff, undermining the peaceful academic environment of the university. In light of the seriousness of this matter, a thorough investigation and stringent legal action against the trespassers under the relevant provisions of law is requested," Sundramoorthy stated in his complaint.

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has alleged that the university is trying to downplay the incident to protect its reputation. Association president V Balasubramanian claimed that the two students were pressured to remain silent, suggesting that the university's response is superficial, adding that there is a tendency to prioritize reputation of institution in such cases.

The Kalapet police have booked the four men under various sections of the law and have begun investigating the incident. The two students received treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, and a medico-legal case was registered.

