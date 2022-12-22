Former Tihar jail official Sandeep Goel suspended after extortion claim by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Chandrasekhar also alleged that he had been receiving threats and was under pressure from Minister Satyendar Jain and Sandeep Goel, the then Director General of Prison, Delhi, over corruption and extortion.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (December 21) suspended former Delhi Prisons chief Sandeep Goel. The action was taken a month after he was transferred and asked to report to Delhi Police Headquarters.

It is reportedly said that the MHA's action comes as conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made sensational claims that he paid Rs 12.5 crores to Goel as "protection money" for his safety in Mandoli Jail where he is lodged.

Also read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea in Delhi court

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act had written to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore "protection money" to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyender Jain. The conman also claimed that he had known the AAP leader since 2015.

Chandrasekhar also alleged that he had been receiving threats and was under pressure from Minister Satyendar Jain and Sandeep Goel, the then Director General of Prison, Delhi, over corruption and extortion.

Also read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to 'resolve' Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift after Bharat Jodo Yatra

In his letter, Chandrasekhar said that he was visited by Jain in Tihar jail, where he was lodged after his arrest in 2017 in the 'two leaf symbol corruption case'.

Jain, who held the portfolio of the jail ministry, asked him if he had disclosed anything to the probe agency related to his contribution to the AAP, the conman further stated.

"Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, asking me to pay Rs 2 crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in jail, and to get even basic facilities," he said.