For 3rd time since partition, 400 urns filled with ashes of Pakistani Hindus reach India for Ganga immersion

For the third time since the Partition, a group of Hindus arrived in India from neighbouring Pakistan carrying nearly 400 urns containing the ashes of the deceased Hindus to immerse these ashes in the sacred waters of the Ganga in Haridwar.

The group, which arrived in India via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday, also hopes to secure permission to visit Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Mahakumbh.

“Many Hindus in Pakistan harbour the wish that, upon their death, their ashes be immersed in the Ganga river,” stated Ram Nath Mishra Maharaj, the revered mahant of Shri Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir in Karachi. He explained that in cases where the departed souls’ families are unable to personally perform the rites, their ashes are safeguarded in urns at temples. Once a substantial number is gathered, efforts are made to obtain Indian visas to honor their final wish.

Mishra, who has personally undertaken this responsibility, revealed that he had brought approximately 400 urns to ensure the deceased receive their last rites as per Hindu traditions.

Upon their arrival in India, the urns were received at Attari by Vijay Sharma, the general secretary of Sri Devothan Sewa Samiti, Delhi, along with a group of devoted volunteers. Sharma detailed the ceremonial arrangements, stating that from February 4 to 21, these urns would be kept at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi’s oldest and largest cremation ground, allowing the public to pay their respects.

Following this, on February 21, the urns will be transported to Haridwar, where, in accordance with Vedic traditions, the ashes will be immersed at Sitaghat in Kankhal on February 22. The rituals will also include a ceremonial offering of 100 kg of milk to sanctify the event.

While the group has secured visas for Lucknow and Haridwar, Mishra expressed hope that an extension would be granted to allow them to visit Prayagraj for a sacred dip at the Mahakumbh, a lifetime dream for many.

In the past, similar groups of Pakistani Hindus had visited India in 2011 and 2016, carrying the ashes of 135 and 160 deceased Hindus, respectively. “This is the third visit of any Hindu group carrying ashes of Hindus for immersion in India since 1947,” Mishra noted.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sharma urged the Indian government to ease visa restrictions for Hindus wishing to perform the last rites of their deceased loved ones in Haridwar. “We will continue raising this demand across all platforms,” he affirmed.

