Fog envelops Delhi as temperature drops to 10.8 degrees Celsius; 235 night shelters set up across city

A thick layer of fog covered Delhi on Friday (Jan 31) as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8°C at 5:30 am, according to the IMD. As temperatures dropped, homeless individuals sought refuge in night shelters.

Fog envelops Delhi as temperature drops to 10 point 8 degrees Celsius; 235 night shelters set up across city anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 31, 2025, 8:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 8:52 AM IST

New Delhi: A layer of fog covered the National Capital on Friday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In response to the chilly weather, homeless people took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Friday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 350 at 7 am, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On Wednesday, air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category with AQI at 327 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI rating is categorised as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).
In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, people continue to arrive in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh despite the cold weather. On Thursday, the minimum temperature in Prayagraj was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius at 5:30 pm.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Cold weather continues to affect the daily life of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping to single digits in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Friday. Other recorded temperatures included -2 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, -0.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 2.6 degrees Celsius in Banihal and 2.2 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, as per India Meteorological Department data recorded at 5:30 am on Friday.

As per the IMD, a cold wave is considered when the minimum temperature of a station is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for Hilly regions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla? IAF officer to pilot Axiom 4 mission & become first Indian astronaut to fly to ISS dmn

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla? IAF officer to pilot Axiom 4 mission & become first Indian astronaut to fly to ISS

Mahakumbh 2025 Foreign devotees praise Yogi governments efficient arrangements

Mahakumbh 2025: Foreign devotees praise Yogi government’s efficient arrangements

Chief Secretary and DGP visit injured devotees at SRN Hospital, assure best medical treatment

Chief Secretary and DGP visit injured devotees at SRN Hospital, assure best medical treatment

Ayodhya welcomes 65 lakh devotees in 96 hours, paramilitary security deployed

Ayodhya welcomes 65 lakh devotees in 96 hours, paramilitary security deployed

UP cop suspended after viral video shows soil dumped in Bhandara food vessel; WATCH anr

UP cop suspended after viral video shows soil dumped in Bhandara food vessel; WATCH

Recent Stories

India Budget under Sitharaman: Records, milestones and year-wise highlights AJR

India's Budget under Sitharaman: Records, milestones and more

Atlassian Stock Climbs To 3-Year High After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2 But Retail Sentiment Lags

Atlassian Stock Climbs To 3-Year High After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2 But Retail Sentiment Lags

Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Comcast Stock Snags Price Target Cut Following 11% Decline On Q4 Results But Retail Sees ‘Historical’ Buying Opportunity

Comcast Stock Snags Price Target Cut Following 11% Decline On Q4 Results But Retail Sees ‘Historical’ Buying Opportunity

Good news Reliance Jio airtel cut prices on call sms plans after TRAI order check new rates gcw

GOOD NEWS! Jio, Airtel cut prices on call, SMS plans after TRAI's order – Check new rates!

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon