Fog envelops Delhi as temperature drops to 10.8 degrees Celsius; 235 night shelters set up across city

New Delhi: A layer of fog covered the National Capital on Friday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In response to the chilly weather, homeless people took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Friday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 350 at 7 am, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On Wednesday, air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category with AQI at 327 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI rating is categorised as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, people continue to arrive in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh despite the cold weather. On Thursday, the minimum temperature in Prayagraj was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius at 5:30 pm.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Cold weather continues to affect the daily life of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping to single digits in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Friday. Other recorded temperatures included -2 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, -0.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 2.6 degrees Celsius in Banihal and 2.2 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, as per India Meteorological Department data recorded at 5:30 am on Friday.

As per the IMD, a cold wave is considered when the minimum temperature of a station is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for Hilly regions.

