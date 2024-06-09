'Focus on unfinished business': PM-designate Modi tells NDA leaders in meeting ahead of swearing-in (WATCH)

Narendra Modi will take the oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third term at 7.15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After being chosen as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Modi on Friday met President Murmu, who formally invited him to form the government.

Several leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met Narendra Modi at his residence ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later in the evening. He asked the leaders to prepare a plan of action for 100 days and act on it as soon as possible. Modi congratulated all the MPs and advised them against getting influenced by others during work.

“We need to continue with the Viksit Bharat agenda. Development work will go on without any halt,” he said.

Modi told his NDA leaders that the action plan of the 100-day agenda has to be implemented, according to sources. He also asked them to look into the pending projects of respective departments as soon as possible. Modi told them that the five-year roadmap is ready, and they should all start working towards it, with the aim of making India a developed nation by 2047, the reports added.

BJP and alliance partner leaders who were present in the NDA meeting include Amit Shah (BJP), Nitin Gadkari (BJP), Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP), Piyush Goyal (BJP), Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP), Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP), Mansukh Mandaviya (BJP), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP), Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP), Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (BJP), Raksha Khadse (BJP), George Kurian (BJP), Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP), G Kishan Reddy (BJP), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP), CR Patil (BJP), HD Kumaraswamy (JD-S), Jayant Chaudhary (Rashtriya Lok Dal), Lallan Singh (JD-U), Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM), Ramdas Athawale (Republican party of India), Prataprao Jadhav (Shinde led Shiv Sena) among others.

Who are likely to be included?

BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Ravneet Singh Bittu may be among the new faces in the Union Council of Ministers which will be sworn on Sunday evening along with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

Senior party leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mansukh Mandaviya are being seen as a certainty in the new government, sources said.

Prataprao Jadhav of the Shiv Sena, C R Paatil of the BJP, who leads the party's Gujarat unit, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rao Inderjit Singh, Nityanand Rai, Bhagirath Choudhary, and Harsh Malhotra are among the others who might be appointed as ministers, according to reports.

Allies like TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and JD(U)'s Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur besides Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, H D Kumaraswamy and Jayant Chaudhary are being considered as ministers.

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, had lost the Lok Sabha election but may be inducted due to his profile as the BJP continues its bid to deepen its footprint in Punjab.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy, both elected from Telangana, were seen leaving together for Modi's residence and sources close to them said they may be inducted as ministers.

Oath on June 9 at 7.15 pm

Today, numerous foreign heads of state will be present as Narendra Modi takes the oath of office as India's prime minister. These leaders include Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, and Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the prime minister of Mauritius, will also be present.

Earlier in the day, Muizzu, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Jugnauth arrived in the capital ahead of the mega swearing-in ceremony.

