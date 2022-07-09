Green fuel will end India's need for petrol after five years: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari also urged agricultural researchers and specialists to work on boosting agricultural growth from 12 per cent to 20 per cent over the following five years.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is confident that green fuel will eliminate the need for petrol in vehicles in the country after five years.

On Thursday, Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth awarded him an honorary doctorate of science in Akola, Maharashtra, where he delivered the announcement.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways strongly advocated for the usage of green fuels such as ethanol, hydrogen, and other green fuels throughout his address.

"I firmly believe that petrol will no longer be available in the nation in five years. Your vehicles will run on green hydrogen, ethanol flex-fuel, compressed natural gas, or LNG," he said.

Gadkari also urged agricultural researchers and specialists to work on boosting agricultural growth from 12 per cent to 20 per cent over the following five years.

He emphasised the importance of guiding and educating Maharashtrian farmers with new research and technology, noting their great talent.

