Fishing boat catches fire off Raigad coast, Maharashtra; Coast Guard & Navy rescue all 18 onboard (WATCH)

A fishing boat caught fire off the Raigad coast near Akshi, Alibaug in Maharashtra. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy swiftly responded to the distress call, successfully rescuing all 18 crew members onboard.

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

A fishing boat caught fire around 3-4 am, approximately 6-7 nautical miles off the Raigad coast near Akshi, Alibaug. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy swiftly responded to the distress call, successfully rescuing all 18 crew members onboard.

Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed the rescue operation, stating that no casualties were reported. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

 

