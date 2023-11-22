Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Fine us Rs 1000 crore...' Baba Ramdev claims 'propaganda against Ayurveda' after Supreme Court rap

    The Supreme Court, addressing a petition by the IMA, ordered the Centre to curb misleading advertisements, expressing concern over disparaging remarks by Patanjali against modern medicine. Despite the court's warning and potential fines, Ramdev affirmed the company's commitment to truth and readiness to face any punishment if proven guilty.

    Fine us Rs 1000 crore, hang us Baba Ramdev claims 'propaganda against Ayurveda' after Supreme Court rap
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

    A day after the Supreme Court's criticism of misleading advertisements and remarks against modern medicines, Baba Ramdev, the yoga guru, asserted that a "group of doctors" was engaged in "propaganda" against yoga and Ayurveda. He defended Patanjali Ayurveda, his company, stating that they were not spreading falsehoods. Ramdev, addressing concerns raised by the Supreme Court cautioning Patanjali Ayurved against making "false" and "misleading" claims about its medicines, emphasized the importance of truth over financial resources. Despite acknowledging allopathy's prevalence, Ramdev asserted, "We have the inheritance of the wisdom of sages, we are not poor."

    Responding to news reports about the Supreme Court's rebuke, he clarified at a press conference in Haridwar that they were not engaged in false propaganda. Ramdev expressed readiness to face any punishment if proven guilty but accused a group of doctors of consistently propagating against yoga and Ayurveda over the past five years.

    "A few doctors have formed a group that continuously does propaganda against yoga, Ayurveda, etc... If we are liars, then fine us Rs 1000 crore, and we are also ready for the death penalty. But if we are not liars, then punish the ones who are really spreading the false propaganda. For the past 5 years, propaganda has been going on, targeting Ramdev and Patanjali," he said.

    The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, directed the Centre to establish a mechanism to curb misleading advertisements claiming cures for diseases. The court also reprimanded Baba Ramdev and Patanjali for disparaging remarks against modern medicine. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, leading the bench, sternly warned Patanjali, stating, "This is a blatant infraction of law." The court, responding to a petition by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), emphasized its seriousness and hinted at imposing significant fines on each product.

    The IMA had filed the petition seeking action against misleading advertisements, including those questioning the efficacy of allopathic medicines. Patanjali Ayurveda had been included as a respondent, particularly for an advertisement released in July last year challenging allopathy's benefits.

    Ramdev concluded by urging a real solution to the problem of misleading advertisements making false claims, aligning with the Supreme Court's emphasis on addressing this issue seriously.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi shocker: AIIMS PhD scholar arrested for sexual assault, terminating victim's pregnancy snt

    Delhi shocker: AIIMS PhD scholar arrested for sexual assault, terminating victim's pregnancy

    41 bed hospital prepared to provide treatment for workers after being rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel snt

    41-bed hospital prepared to provide treatment for workers after being rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel

    Kerala: TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in Kannur Universitys Students Union's literature festival anr

    Kerala: TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in Kannur University's Students Union's literature fest

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert in Pathanamthitta district 22 November 2023 rain updates anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert in Pathanamthitta district

    Kalakote Encounter updates Indian Army casualties hunts for terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and kashmir

    Kalakote Encounter: 4 Indian Army personnel killed in J&K's Rajouri

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Merv Hughes turns 62: 10 quotes by the Australian legend osf

    Merv Hughes turns 62: 10 quotes by the Australian legend

    British warship HMS Spey in Andaman and Nicobar; here's why

    British warship HMS Spey in Andaman and Nicobar; here's why (PHOTOS)

    cricket The healing process from the World Cup loss will require time says Suryakumar Yadav osf

    Suryakumar Yadav opens up about World Cup loss; says will take time to heal

    Delhi shocker: AIIMS PhD scholar arrested for sexual assault, terminating victim's pregnancy snt

    Delhi shocker: AIIMS PhD scholar arrested for sexual assault, terminating victim's pregnancy

    Happy Birthday Asafa Powell: Sprinting to success with wisdom & speed osf

    Happy Birthday Asafa Powell: Sprinting to success with wisdom & speed

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon