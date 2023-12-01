Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fight against climate change should be based on equity: PM Modi ahead of COP28 summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with a UAE news daily, showed optimism and said that the UAE-hosted COP28 will inject fresh momentum into effective climate action. "India and the UAE stand as partners in shaping a greener and more prosperous future," he added.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that the United Arab Emites-hosted COP28 will provide effective climate action new impetus ahead of the World Climate Action Summit, which will take place in conjunction with the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate change.

    In remarks to the UAE's Al-Ittihad newspaper, Prime Minister Modi stated that the UAE and India are "partners" in forging a wealthy and environmentally friendly future. In his interview with the newspaper, the prime minister stated, "India and the UAE stand as partners in shaping a greener and more prosperous future, and we remain steadfast in our joint efforts to influence the global discourse on climate action."

    During the interview, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's long-standing stance that climate change is a global issue requiring a coordinated international response. It is imperative to acknowledge that emerging nations have not had a role in the development of the issue. However, emerging nations are eager to contribute to the answer, he stated in the interview.

    In his long and detailed interview with the Al-Ittihad newspaper, PM Modi added that the fight against climate change should be based on equity, climate justice, shared obligations and shared capacities.

    Additionally, he said that the Global South's development aspirations are not jeopardised in the battle against climate change. During the interview, Prime Minister Modi also discussed the bilateral ties between India and the United Arab Emirates, emphasising that the two nations collaborate throughout the whole energy spectrum, with a particular emphasis on sustainability.

    "Multiple pillars support our long-lasting partnership, which is characterised by its dynamism via our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership... We are very pleased that the UAE is hosting COP28, and I extend my congratulations to the UAE government and people on this momentous occasion."

    Additionally, he expressed the expectation that COP28 will provide new momentum to international collaboration and effective climate action, therefore furthering the objectives of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

    "We have had robust cooperation in the area of renewables since 2014, and during my visit to the UAE in July this year, we resolved to take forward our cooperation in green hydrogen, solar energy, and grid connectivity," Prime Minister Modi said, delving into the "futuristic vision" guiding India and the UAE's partnership in the climate domain.

    In his interview, PM Modi also discussed five commitments of India, named as ‘Panchamrit’, in his fight against climate change. “At COP26, I presented ‘Panchamrit’-- five ambitious commitments of India-- as our contribution to global climate action,” the Prime Minister said.

    India is set to officially launch the Green Credit Initiative alongside the UAE during a high-level event during COP28.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
