    'Muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul': BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray as Congress invites him to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

    On Monday (October 17), Uddhav Thackeray received an invitation from the Congress to join the party's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' march. Maharashtra Congress in charge HK Patil, along with senior leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat had met the Shiv Sena leader at his residence.

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    Maharashtra BJP slammed Shiv Sena president and former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly agreeing to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" when it reaches Nanded. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that Rahul Gandhi has taken the place of Lord Ram in Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's Hindutva politics.

    The BJP spokesperson took a jibe at its former ally after Thackeray accepted Congress' invite to welcome Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters, Keshav Upadhye said, "Uddhav Thackeray never left home even for the sake of his party, but now he has set out to welcome Rahul Gandhi." 

    "Thackeray's father, late Sena founder Bal Thackeray ensured that eminent personalities visited his residence but now time is taking revenge by making Uddhav Thackeray go to Nanded to welcome Rahul," he added.

    The BJP spokesperson further said that for Thackeray, it is "Muh me Ram, bagal mein Rahul."

    'Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri' is an old Hindi saying that is used to describe someone who pretends to be pious but harbours malicious intentions.

    Upadhye also said that Thackeray never took to the streets for Hindutva or participated in the Rath Yatra organised by BJP leader LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

    On Monday (October 17), Uddhav Thackeray received an invitation from the Congress to join the party's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' march. Maharashtra Congress in charge HK Patil, along with senior leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat had met the Shiv Sena leader at his residence.

    Congress has invited Thackeray to join the march when it enters Maharashtra on November 6.

    The ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu and it is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir, after covering about 3,500 km.

