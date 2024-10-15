Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape possession; video goes viral (WATCH)

In a shocking encounter on Mumbai's MIDC Central Road, a brave young woman turned the tables on a man posing as a police officer, who allegedly tried to extort Rs 50,000 from her over a vape possession.

In a shocking encounter on Mumbai's MIDC Central Road, a brave young woman turned the tables on a man posing as a police officer, who allegedly tried to extort Rs 50,000 from her over a vape possession. The entire ordeal, captured on video, has gone viral, sparking outrage and raising concerns over rising scams involving fake law enforcement officers in the city.

The video begins with the woman seated inside an auto-rickshaw, visibly distressed but defiant. "I am currently in MIDC Central Road, and I’m sitting in this auto," she says, pointing out that a man claiming to be a cop has stopped her in the middle of the road. “This man has stopped me... he is sitting inside the auto and forcefully taking me to Powai Chowki.”

Her voice grows firmer as she continues, “Now, since I am recording this video, he is getting scared... You can’t do this without a female cop.”

The alleged fake officer, visibly rattled by the woman’s decision to record the incident, reportedly demanded a hefty sum of Rs 50,000 in exchange for letting her go. However, his intimidation tactics quickly fell apart as the woman stood her ground, reminding him that he had no right to act without a female officer present, especially when dealing with a female suspect.

In the video, the woman’s determination to expose the scam is evident, and the man’s desperation to control the situation is equally clear. The video abruptly ends where the man gets out of the auto.

Ever since the video went viral, users online called for action against the alleged scammer.

Tagging Mumbai Police, and DGP Maharashtra, a user wrote, "Any action has been initiated against this scammer?"

Another user commented, "Law and Order in Maharashtra be it Pune or Mumbai seems to suggest that criminals somehow think that they will get away with it, why is that?"

