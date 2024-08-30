Farrukhabad tragedy: Abetment to suicide case filed by kin of deceased teen girl

The First Information Report (FIR) revealed that a SIM card found with one of the deceased girls was registered to one of the accused. According to the father, the accused had repeatedly harassed the girls over the phone, which contributed to their distress.

Farrukhabad: In a tragic turn of events, the father of one of the Dalit teenagers found hanging from a tree in Farrukhabad has filed a case accusing two youths of harassment that allegedly led his daughter and her friend to suicide. The complaint, lodged with local police, names the accused and alleges that their persistent harassment drove the teenagers to take their own lives.

The First Information Report (FIR) revealed that a SIM card found with one of the deceased girls was registered to one of the accused. According to the father, the accused had repeatedly harassed the girls over the phone, which contributed to their distress.

The two youths have been charged under Section 108 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to abetment of suicide. However, as of now, no arrests have been made, and police teams are actively searching for the suspects.

The bodies of the 15-year-old and 18-year-old girls were discovered hanging from a mango tree in an orchard on August 27, following their disappearance after attending Janmashtami celebrations at a local temple. The FIR was filed after the families of the teenagers, who initially rejected the police's conclusion that the deaths were suicides, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The families’ skepticism towards the police investigation was further fueled by their refusal to perform the last rites and their objections to the post-mortem report. They questioned the integrity of the police investigation and medical examination, citing discrepancies in the findings.

The father of the 15-year-old has stated that the teenagers were content and had no apparent reason to commit suicide. The bodies were eventually cremated after officials assured the families of a thorough and transparent investigation. During the investigation, a mobile phone and SIM card were found hidden in the 15-year-old girl’s clothing.

The case has stirred political controversy, with Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its perceived inaction. Yadav claimed that the government's silence is troubling and suggested that the issue is compounded by anti-women and anti-Dalit sentiments.

