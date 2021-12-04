  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farmers name 5-member panel that will talk to Modi government on MSP

    The leaders made it clear that farmers will not budge from protest sites till the government meets their demands. 

    Farmers name 5-member panel that will talk to Modi government on MSP
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 5:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting against the Centre, has announced the five-member committee that will hold talks with the Narendra Modi government on the Minimum Support Price issue. The members of the committee include Shiv Kumar Kakka, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Gurnaam Singh Chaddhuni and Yudhvir Singh. farmer unions will meet again on December 7.

    The leaders made it clear that farmers will not budge from protest sites till the government meets their demands. According to media reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled up farmers leaders on Friday night and invited them for talks.

    Addressing the media after their meeting at the Singhu border, SKM members said that there were some other demands that farmers had made when they began their agitation. Among the demands was legislation from the Centre guaranteeing Minimum Support Price, scrapping of the Electricity Bill 2020 which, according to SKM leaders, would increase the cost of the power utilisation by farmers and people across the country, and providing alternate means to farmers to deal with stubble burning. 

    The SKM leaders also noted that hundreds of farmers had been booked in cases in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and demanded that the cases be withdrawn. This issue was among the top agenda during SKM's meeting at the Sighu border. Besides, among the other decisions taken at the meeting was to seek compensation and memorial for the farmers who had died during the course of the year-long agitation. The government, however, earlier this week informed Parliament that they did not have statistics about the lives lost during the farmers' agitation.

    Also Read

    Navy Day 2021: How Indian Navy's iconic Operation Trident paralyzed Pakistan

    Women cadets' squadron at National Defence Academy to be named Sierra

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat reports first case of Omicron; third confirmed case in India

    Gujarat reports first case of Omicron; third confirmed case in India

    AK 203 rifles for Indian Army to be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

    AK-203 rifles for Indian Army to be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party and RLD to announce alliance in mega joint rally

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party and RLD to announce alliance in mega joint rally

    Cyclone Jawad Update Thousands evacuated ahead of landfall, IMD predicts storm to weaken in 12 hours

    Cyclone Jawad Update: Thousands evacuated ahead of landfall, IMD predicts storm to weaken in 12 hours

    Navy Day 2021 How Indian Navy iconic Operation Trident paralyzed Pakistan during the 1971 war

    Navy Day 2021: How Indian Navy's iconic Operation Trident paralyzed Pakistan during the 1971 war

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: THIS is the theme for Sangeet, Mehendi and marriage, reportedly drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: THIS is the theme for Sangeet, Mehendi and marriage, reportedly

    Did Sara Ali Khan defend bodyguard after making him apologise to a pap? SCJ

    Did Sara Ali Khan defend bodyguard after making him apologise to a pap?

    Popular food and travel Influencer Shubhra Paul Banker's Instagram feed has its vibes

    Popular food and travel Influencer Shubhra Paul Banker's Instagram feed has its vibes

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis shot out for lowest total against Indians, Mohammed Siraj-Ravichandran Ashwin claim 3 each-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis shot out for lowest total against Indians, Siraj-Ashwin claim 3 each

    Here is what Deepika Padukone had said when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding SCJ

    Here's what Deepika Padukone had said when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)

    Video Icon