Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    The premium leather accessories firm charging the consumer Rs 20 for advertisement was akin to exploitation, the court said.

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 7, 2022, 2:13 PM IST

    Premium leather accessories firm Esbeda was recently fined over Rs 35,000 after one of its stores charged Rs 20 for a carry bag over and above the price paid by a customer for an item bought from the outlet.

    The Mumbai District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission handed out the fine based on the complaint filed by Reema Chawla, a resident of Mumbai's Wadala locality. Out of the Rs 35000, the court asked Esbeda to pay Rs 13,000 as a fine and deposit the remaining Rs 25,000 into the Consumer Welfare Fund of the consumer forum.

    Chawla approached the Commission through her lawyer Prashant Nayak and claimed that the company had indulged in unfair trade practices by charging customers for carrying bags with their brand name. This, she claimed, was advertising at the consumer's cost.

    Despite being served notice, the Esbeda store manager did not turn up before the consumer forum, following which the bench proceeded to decide the matter ex-parte.

    Terming Esbeda's behaviour as highly unprofessional, Chawla's lawyer contended that the premium leather accessories firm is duty-bound to provide a basic accessory like carry-bag for products bought from their respective store. 

    The bench comprising chairman RG Wankhade and member SV Kalaal noted that the act of charging extra for a carry bag and not giving it free of cost despite the carry bag displaying the branding of the company for their publicity was an unfair trade practice.

    The bench further said that the company charging the consumer Rs 20 for advertisement was akin to exploitation.

    The court directed the store to refund the Rs 20 paid by Chawla for the carry bag. It also directed the store to pay her Rs 3,000 for litigation expenses and Rs 10,000 as compensation for the mental agony caused.

    Also Read: LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, news sparks meme fest

    Also Read: Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Factcheck Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE

    Fact-check: Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE

    Who is Rujira Banerjee and why has ED issued warrant against her?

    Who is Rujira Banerjee and why has ED issued warrant against her?

    LPG cylinder cost hiked by Rs 50, news sparks meme fest

    LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, news sparks meme fest

    Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates

    Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam - adt

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam

    Recent Stories

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details RBA

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details

    Factcheck Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE

    Fact-check: Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE

    Mother day Here how how you can spend the day with your mom RBA

    Mother’s Day 2022: Here's how you can spend the day with your mom

    World Athletics Day: Neeraj Chopra journey featured on YouTube India Creating for India series-ayh

    World Athletics Day: Neeraj Chopra's journey featured on YouTube India's Creating for India series

    Mother Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more RBA

    Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Recent Videos

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon