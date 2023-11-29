Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sortie in Tejas aircraft during his visit to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL) to review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facilities. Following this, several criticisms were raised against the PM from the Opposition.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sortie in India's indigenously built Tejas fighter jet in Bengaluru had grabbed a huge news value. The videos and photos of PM Modi flying soon went viral on social media. In one such video, the Prime Minister can be seen waving his hand while flying at a high altitude. Reacting to this several netizens sarcastically asked, 'Who is PM Modi waving to in the sky?". Let's Check.

    CLAIM: 

    A video of PM Modi waving has been posted on a Facebook page VS Achuthanandan Fans with a caption in Malayalam, 'What's wrong with Modiji? To whom is he waving?' Similarly, many other social media posts also contain taunts and questions towards the Prime Minister. As many people have doubt as to whom Narendra Modi waved in the sky, let's check the reality of this video. Meanwhile, it is not clear who owns the Facebook page VS Achuthanandan Fans, which shared the video.

    FACT CHECK:

    It has already been said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight in India's indigenously manufactured Tejas fighter jet was a piece of big news. A minute-long video of the trip can be seen uploaded on Narendra Modi's verified YouTube account. When it was checked, it could be understood that the Prime Minister was waving in the sky to another fighter jet flying nearby. From the 35th second of the video, another plane is seen flying close to the fighter jet flown by Narendra Modi. From this, it can be inferred that he is waving to those who are in it. 

    Conclusion:

    It is clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while flying in the Tejas fighter jet, was waving to people in another aircraft flying nearby. The claim that Modi is just waving at the sky for a photoshoot is a lie. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
