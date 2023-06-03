Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact-check: Modi govt is NOT providing free laptops to students

    A new fraud claiming to be from the Indian government is making its way across the internet. Scammers are telling users that they can take advantage of the offer by filling out a form on an official website and that the Indian government is giving away free laptops to students. 

    Fact-check: Modi govt is NOT providing free laptops to students anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    A new fraud claiming to be from the Indian government is making its way across the internet. Scammers are telling users that they can take advantage of the offer by filling out a form on an official website and that the Indian government is giving away free laptops to students. 

    People are advised not to fall for this fraud, nevertheless, as PIB Fact Check's background study reveals that it is bogus. Here is all you need to know to avoid falling for these online frauds. 

    The scheme's circulating poster features the Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023–24. PIB Fact Check identified the fake poster and later tweeted that the Indian Ministry of Education does not finance any such free laptop campaign. 

    According to the fraudsters, students from any Indian state are eligible to take advantage of the offer.

    According to the fake advertisement, students are eligible for a free laptop as part of a new government initiative. People are urged to routinely visit the government's affiliated official website in order to take advantage of the offer, which requires certain information. 

    However, the poster is fake, which is pretty obvious considering the terrible grammar and poorly constructed words.
     

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi anr

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi

    Odisha train crash: Balasore hospitals resemble war zone with injured passengers and blood donors snt

    Odisha train crash: Balasore hospitals resemble war zone with injured passengers and blood donors

    Shahbad Dairy-like horror in Chhattisgarh: Girlfriend stabbed 51 times with screwdriver over suspicion of affair anr

    Shahbad Dairy-like horror in Chhattisgarh: Girlfriend stabbed 51 times with screwdriver over alleged affair

    Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers snt

    Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers

    Recent Stories

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes hes made ADC

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput: 'Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes he's made'

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi anr

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi

    Odisha train crash: Balasore hospitals resemble war zone with injured passengers and blood donors snt

    Odisha train crash: Balasore hospitals resemble war zone with injured passengers and blood donors

    Here are top 6 most beautiful and glamorous actresses of Bengali industry ADC

    Here are top 6 most beautiful and glamorous actresses of Bengali industry

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon