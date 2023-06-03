Fact-check: Modi govt is NOT providing free laptops to students

A new fraud claiming to be from the Indian government is making its way across the internet. Scammers are telling users that they can take advantage of the offer by filling out a form on an official website and that the Indian government is giving away free laptops to students.

A new fraud claiming to be from the Indian government is making its way across the internet. Scammers are telling users that they can take advantage of the offer by filling out a form on an official website and that the Indian government is giving away free laptops to students.

People are advised not to fall for this fraud, nevertheless, as PIB Fact Check's background study reveals that it is bogus. Here is all you need to know to avoid falling for these online frauds.

The scheme's circulating poster features the Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023–24. PIB Fact Check identified the fake poster and later tweeted that the Indian Ministry of Education does not finance any such free laptop campaign.

According to the fraudsters, students from any Indian state are eligible to take advantage of the offer.

According to the fake advertisement, students are eligible for a free laptop as part of a new government initiative. People are urged to routinely visit the government's affiliated official website in order to take advantage of the offer, which requires certain information.

However, the poster is fake, which is pretty obvious considering the terrible grammar and poorly constructed words.

