Fact Check: Did BJP erect hoarding declaring PM Modi as 'World's Most Popular Global Leader' amid G20 Summit?

Earlier this year, a US-based global leader approval tracker called 'Morning Consult' reported that PM Modi had the highest approval rating among world leaders, with 78 percent of India's adult population expressing support.

Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel of displaying a hoarding featuring cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other global leaders based on their popularity rankings ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi. However, the BJP has countered Khera's claim, stating that the hoarding is old and accusing the Congress leader of spreading "fake news."

Pawan Khera took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Vijay Goel for the hoarding, which congratulated PM Modi for being the "world's most popular global leader." Khera questioned whether this was an appropriate way to welcome the summit's guests.

Nitish Kumar to attend G20 dinner; former PMs Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda also invited

Earlier this year, a US-based global leader approval tracker called 'Morning Consult' reported that PM Modi had the highest approval rating among world leaders, with 78 percent of India's adult population expressing support. The survey, which evaluated 22 leaders, ranked PM Modi at the top. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Swiss President Alain Berset came in second and third, respectively.

Pawan Khera's criticism of Vijay Goel comes just ahead of the G20 leaders' arrival in New Delhi for the Summit scheduled for September 9 and 10. World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are set to begin arriving in Delhi from September 8.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, countered the criticism, stating that the hoarding was not new and accusing the Congress party of using an old picture to attack the PM Modi-led government at the Centre. Malviya labeled the Congress party's criticism as "shameful" and emphasized that it highlights the opposition's lack of meaningful criticism and their engagement in divisive politics.