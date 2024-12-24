Fact Check: Did Arvind Kejriwal claim Dr Ambedkar was drunk while drafting Constitution? Truth here (WATCH)

An edited video of Arvind Kejriwal falsely claims he said Dr Ambedkar was drunk while writing the Constitution, but the clip is taken out of context from a discussion about the Congress Party's constitution.

An video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral on social media, with claims that he stated Dr BR Ambedkar was drunk while drafting the Indian Constitution. However, this claim is completely false. A detailed investigation has revealed that the video is an old, clipped recording in which Kejriwal is not referring to Dr Ambedkar or the Indian Constitution but is instead discussing the Constitution of the Congress Party.

The viral video, which lasts only nine seconds, was shared widely with the misleading caption. It quickly sparked outrage on social media, with some users even demanding that Kejriwal be arrested for making such a statement about Dr Ambedkar. However, the investigation has debunked this claim.

Investigation into Kejriwal's viral video

The investigation began by analyzing the viral video, which was uploaded by user Vibhor Anand on X (formerly Twitter). Upon closer inspection, it was found that the video was clipped, and the visuals appeared to be from a public speech. In the original longer version of the video, Kejriwal is heard speaking about the Congress Party's constitution and not the Indian Constitution.

The longer version of the video, which runs for about 22 seconds, shows Kejriwal discussing the Congress Party’s constitution, specifically its provision stating that no party member should consume liquor. He humorously comments that someone had joked, “Constitution of Congress party says no worker shall consume liquor. Someone amongst us said, the one who wrote the Constitution must have been drunk while writing it."

Further investigation led to the discovery of the full video, which was uploaded on Aam Aadmi Party’s YouTube channel over 12 years ago. In the video, Kejriwal discusses the AAP constitution, which he describes as unique, and encourages the public to read it on the party’s website. At around the 4-minute mark, he compares the AAP constitution with those of other parties, including Congress, and makes the comment about the Congress Party’s constitution and liquor consumption.

The viral video circulating on social media is an edited and misleading clip of an old speech by Arvind Kejriwal. The statement attributed to him about Dr Ambedkar being drunk while writing the Indian Constitution is false. Kejriwal was actually commenting on the Congress Party's constitution, and the video was taken out of context to create a false narrative.

