Fact Check: Did Arvind Kejriwal claim Dr Ambedkar was drunk while drafting Constitution? Truth here (WATCH)

An edited video of Arvind Kejriwal falsely claims he said Dr Ambedkar was drunk while writing the Constitution, but the clip is taken out of context from a discussion about the Congress Party's constitution.

Fact Check: Did Arvind Kejriwal claim Dr Ambedkar was drunk while drafting Constitution? Truth here (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 11:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

An video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral on social media, with claims that he stated Dr BR Ambedkar was drunk while drafting the Indian Constitution. However, this claim is completely false. A detailed investigation has revealed that the video is an old, clipped recording in which Kejriwal is not referring to Dr Ambedkar or the Indian Constitution but is instead discussing the Constitution of the Congress Party.

The viral video, which lasts only nine seconds, was shared widely with the misleading caption. It quickly sparked outrage on social media, with some users even demanding that Kejriwal be arrested for making such a statement about Dr Ambedkar. However, the investigation has debunked this claim.

Investigation into Kejriwal's viral video

The investigation began by analyzing the viral video, which was uploaded by user Vibhor Anand on X (formerly Twitter). Upon closer inspection, it was found that the video was clipped, and the visuals appeared to be from a public speech. In the original longer version of the video, Kejriwal is heard speaking about the Congress Party's constitution and not the Indian Constitution.

The longer version of the video, which runs for about 22 seconds, shows Kejriwal discussing the Congress Party’s constitution, specifically its provision stating that no party member should consume liquor. He humorously comments that someone had joked, “Constitution of Congress party says no worker shall consume liquor. Someone amongst us said, the one who wrote the Constitution must have been drunk while writing it."

Further investigation led to the discovery of the full video, which was uploaded on Aam Aadmi Party’s YouTube channel over 12 years ago. In the video, Kejriwal discusses the AAP constitution, which he describes as unique, and encourages the public to read it on the party’s website. At around the 4-minute mark, he compares the AAP constitution with those of other parties, including Congress, and makes the comment about the Congress Party’s constitution and liquor consumption.

The viral video circulating on social media is an edited and misleading clip of an old speech by Arvind Kejriwal. The statement attributed to him about Dr Ambedkar being drunk while writing the Indian Constitution is false. Kejriwal was actually commenting on the Congress Party's constitution, and the video was taken out of context to create a false narrative.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates snt

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH) snt

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH)

Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025 anr

Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025

Explained Centre ends 'No-Detention Policy'; what it means for Class 5 and 8 students AJR

Explained: Centre ends 'No-Detention Policy'; what it means for Class 5 and 8 students

Nelamangala accident: CCTV footage reveals moment of tragic collision that claimed six lives (WATCH) snt

Nelamangala accident: CCTV footage reveals moment of tragic collision that claimed six lives (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Performance based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process AJR

Performance-based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates snt

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it? gcw

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH) snt

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH) dmn

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon