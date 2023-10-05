Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fact Check: Central govt does NOT provide jobs with registration fee of Rs 435

    The Press Information Bureau has clarified that the viral message is not related to the Ministry of Social Welfare and the central government does not provide jobs with a registration fee of Rs 435.

    Fact Check: Central govt does NOT provide jobs with registration fee of Rs 435 anr
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    Social media is a major source of communication and information for both employers and potential workers. On social media, especially WhatsApp, there are a lot of job-related advertisements exchanged. According to a message circulated in this way, if you pay a registration fee of 435 rupees, you will be hired by the government. Is this a fact?

    There are thousands of people in India who aspire to work in the government. So, someone will jump if they see an offer to get a government job for Rs 435. By paying a registration fee of Rs. 435, a website offers the chance to obtain a government position. This money is not refundable, according to the website. The website advertises government positions for a pittance and purports to be associated with the Ministry of Social Welfare. In light of the fact that this statement has drawn several applicants for government jobs, let's investigate the truth behind it.

    Fact:

    It has come out that the promise of getting a government job after paying a registration fee of Rs 435 is a job scam. This was clarified by the Press Information Bureau. The website link accompanying the viral message is not related to the Ministry of Social Welfare. https://socialjustice.gov.in/ is the official website of the Ministry of Social Welfare. The fact check department of the Press Information Bureau also said that no one should be deceived and pay money on a fake website. Be careful not to fall prey to job scams by visiting trusted websites. 
     

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIT Bombay teachers criticize fine on student protesting over 'veg-table'; check details AJR

    IIT Bombay teachers criticize fine on student protesting over 'veg-table'; check details

    CBI launches probe into alleged CBFC bribery scandal for censor certificates AJR

    CBI launches probe into alleged CBFC bribery scandal for censor certificates

    Rajasthan Election 2023 In Ashok Gehlot's stronghold Jodhpur, PM Modi invokes 'Lal Diary', slams Congress

    In Ashok Gehlot's stronghold Jodhpur, PM Modi invokes 'Lal Diary', slams Congress

    Atishi challenges BJP: Prove graft charges against arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh AJR

    Atishi challenges BJP: Prove graft charges against arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins anr

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins

    Recent Stories

    IIT Bombay teachers criticize fine on student protesting over 'veg-table'; check details AJR

    IIT Bombay teachers criticize fine on student protesting over 'veg-table'; check details

    Empuraan L2E : Mohanlal starrer goes on floors today rkn

    Empuraan L2E : Mohanlal starrer goes on floors today

    Rosogolla to Sondesh: 7 MUST try Bengali sweets ATG

    Rosogolla to Sondesh: 7 MUST try Bengali sweets

    Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave' RKK

    Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave'

    Debunking 7 common myths surrounding mental health SHG

    Debunking 7 common myths surrounding mental health

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon