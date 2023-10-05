Fact Check: Central govt does NOT provide jobs with registration fee of Rs 435

The Press Information Bureau has clarified that the viral message is not related to the Ministry of Social Welfare and the central government does not provide jobs with a registration fee of Rs 435.

Social media is a major source of communication and information for both employers and potential workers. On social media, especially WhatsApp, there are a lot of job-related advertisements exchanged. According to a message circulated in this way, if you pay a registration fee of 435 rupees, you will be hired by the government. Is this a fact?

There are thousands of people in India who aspire to work in the government. So, someone will jump if they see an offer to get a government job for Rs 435. By paying a registration fee of Rs. 435, a website offers the chance to obtain a government position. This money is not refundable, according to the website. The website advertises government positions for a pittance and purports to be associated with the Ministry of Social Welfare. In light of the fact that this statement has drawn several applicants for government jobs, let's investigate the truth behind it.

Fact:

It has come out that the promise of getting a government job after paying a registration fee of Rs 435 is a job scam. This was clarified by the Press Information Bureau. The website link accompanying the viral message is not related to the Ministry of Social Welfare. https://socialjustice.gov.in/ is the official website of the Ministry of Social Welfare. The fact check department of the Press Information Bureau also said that no one should be deceived and pay money on a fake website. Be careful not to fall prey to job scams by visiting trusted websites.

