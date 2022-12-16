Extra x-ray machines at Delhi Airport T3 aided in easing congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Long lines of passengers waiting at the Delhi airport to check in their luggage and at security checkpoints had raised concerns. Following the congestion news, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Delhi airport this week to take stock of the situation.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia provided an update on Friday, December 16, 2022, in response to concerns about congestion and chaos at Delhi International Airport. The minister shared a 'major reason' for the decrease in congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-3 in its latest pots. Long lines of passengers waiting at the airport to check in their luggage and at security checkpoints had raised concerns. Earlier this week, IndiGo and Air India issued advisories advising passengers to arrive three hours before their flight time.

Scindia tweeted, "In 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed five x-ray machines at the security-check area, bringing the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines, a major reason for the reduction in congestion at T3." This week, Scindia went to the Delhi airport to take stock of the situation.

His post comes a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level government meeting on Thursday to discuss the matter. The government has taken several steps to respond to the complaints on social media and elsewhere.

Additionally, immigration officers and more members of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are also be deployed, according to plans. Scindia posted an update on the situation on LinkedIn on Wednesday. "All agencies have swung into action in the last 24-36 hours to reduce congestion at every checkpoint at all major airports. T3 (Terminal-3) entry points and check-in desks are less congested," it said.

Terminal 3 expansion is also expected to be completed in October 2023 instead of January 2024, as previously planned.

