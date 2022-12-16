Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Extra x-ray machines at Delhi Airport T3 aided in easing congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Long lines of passengers waiting at the Delhi airport to check in their luggage and at security checkpoints had raised concerns. Following the congestion news, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Delhi airport this week to take stock of the situation.

    Extra x-ray machines at Delhi Airport T3 aided in easing congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia provided an update on Friday, December 16, 2022, in response to concerns about congestion and chaos at Delhi International Airport. The minister shared a 'major reason' for the decrease in congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-3 in its latest pots. Long lines of passengers waiting at the airport to check in their luggage and at security checkpoints had raised concerns. Earlier this week, IndiGo and Air India issued advisories advising passengers to arrive three hours before their flight time.

    Scindia tweeted, "In 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed five x-ray machines at the security-check area, bringing the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines, a major reason for the reduction in congestion at T3." This week, Scindia went to the Delhi airport to take stock of the situation.

     

    His post comes a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level government meeting on Thursday to discuss the matter. The government has taken several steps to respond to the complaints on social media and elsewhere. 

    Additionally, immigration officers and more members of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are also be deployed, according to plans. Scindia posted an update on the situation on LinkedIn on Wednesday. "All agencies have swung into action in the last 24-36 hours to reduce congestion at every checkpoint at all major airports. T3 (Terminal-3) entry points and check-in desks are less congested," it said. 

    Terminal 3 expansion is also expected to be completed in October 2023 instead of January 2024, as previously planned.

    Also read: Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip

    Also read: Relief for passengers! Smooth movement observed at Delhi IGI Airport, airlines issue advisory

    Also read: Delhi airport mess: Centre tells airlines to deploy adequate manpower, show real-time data

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its BJP vs TMC over Amitabh Bachchan's 'freedom' speech; check details AJR

    Its BJP vs TMC over Amitabh Bachchan's 'freedom' speech; check details

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Aaftab Poonawala moves Delhi Saket Court seeking bail; check details AJR

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Aaftab Poonawala moves Delhi court seeking bail; check details

    Ten years of Nirbhaya rape case: DCW chief seeks discussion on women's safety in Parliament; check details AJR

    Ten years of Nirbhaya rape case: DCW chief seeks discussion on women's safety in Parliament; check details

    Maharashtra Opposition to protest against Shinde govt on December 17 over border issue - adt

    Maharashtra Opposition to protest against Shinde govt on December 17 over border issue

    Tamil Nadu Police stops Christie's auction of stolen 'Shiva Nataraja' idol

    Tamil Nadu Police stops Christie's auction of stolen 'Shiva Nataraja' idol

    Recent Stories

    Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON

    Its BJP vs TMC over Amitabh Bachchan's 'freedom' speech; check details AJR

    Its BJP vs TMC over Amitabh Bachchan's 'freedom' speech; check details

    pro-wrestling WWE: Will this former Universal Champion turn heel ahead of Cody Rhodes return?-ayh

    WWE: Will this former Universal Champion turn heel ahead of Cody Rhodes' return?

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film vma

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film

    Oppo Find N2 finally debuts likely to take on Samsung s foldable smartphones Details here gcw

    Oppo Find N2 finally debuts, likely to take on Samsung's foldable smartphones; Details here

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon