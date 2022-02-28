For Quad's sake, can India keep 'abstaining' from Russia-Ukraine crisis?

India refused to toe the United States and European nations' line and once again abstained from voting on a resolution condemning Russia’s military action in Ukraine on February 26.

India refused to toe the United States and European nations' line and once again abstained from voting on a resolution condemning Russia’s military action in Ukraine on February 26. Sources said that by doing so, India sent the message out that its national interest is paramount. Besides India, two other nations -- China and the United Arab Emirates -- also abstained.

Among the Quad members, India is the only country that has so far not condemned Russia's action in Ukraine and even not 'named' Moscow in its statement. The other Quad members, including Australia, Japan and the US have ruthlessly condemned Russia's onslaught in Ukraine.

Experts are of the view that the Quad has been formed to check and balance China’s belligerent behaviour in the Indian Ocean Region. Since New Delhi did not cow down to tremendous pressure from the United States and its allies, there could be some impact on India’s equation with other Quad members.

"Questions are already being raised as to why India be the only country amongst Quad nations that is not in favour of slapping serious sanctions on Russia. Therefore, this could also impact India's equation with other Quad nations," Dr Swaran Singh, Professor of Diplomacy and Disarmament at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said.

On being asked about India's abstention from voting, the JNU Professor said that India repeatedly abstaining from UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine even when it represents a historic line of its foreign policy, has become increasingly vulnerable to interpretations that it seems to favour Russia.

"This has come to paint a picture of these four countries -- Russia, India, China and UAE -- as if standing on the other side of this increasingly visible global divide. Whereas China has openly begun to support Moscow and Russia clearly was the only country that vetoed the resolution. Despite efforts to ensure neutrality India's decision to abstain has come to be interpreted as India standing with China and Russia," he said.

India was under tremendous pressure

"India has traditionally maintained neutrality in such military contestation of great powers. However, given the country's emerging stature as the world's largest democracy, sixth-largest economy and now the eight-time non-permanent member of UNSC, India has been under increasing pressure from all sides, including the US, Russia and Ukraine to support their version of the crisis," Dr Swaran Singh said.

Given that the crisis has continued to escalate, India has indeed moved from its traditional stance of keeping its neutrality to proactively engaging various stakeholders, the expert said.

India has now moved from simply expressing 'concern' to now using the expression 'regret' to underline the urgent need for the international community to focus on the plight of victims of this military contestation in Ukraine, Dr Swaran Singh said.

"Indian wants to draw attention on this military contestation even while efforts are made to ensure that great powers involved in the military contestation also come to the table of dialogue," he added.

India, the only Quad country without a security alliance with the US

Another expert, Dr Swasti Rao, Associate Fellow at Manohar Parrikar-Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said: "We would have liked that the United States to have the capabilities to counter Russia and China at the same time but that is not the case. The biggest drawback could be in terms of resource allocation by the US and a diversion of attention from the Indo Pacific and the Quad," She said.

Quad comprises Japan, Australia, India and the United States. "Now, the fact of the matter is Japan has a solid security treaty with the United States that they signed in 1960. Ever since 1960, Japan has been under the security umbrella of the US. So Japan can afford to condemn it," he said, adding, "Australia can also easily condemn because Australia, New Zealand and the US have a security treaty called ANZUS."

"India is the only Quad country that does not have any security alliance with the United States. So New Delhi is absolutely alone when it comes to defending its security and borders. That is why India is unable to take a clear-cut stand and condemn Russia," Dr Swasti highlighted.

"We also need Russia for multiple reasons ranging from defence procurement to other things. Another reason why India is not condemning Russia is that all top-of-the-line defence equipment and weapons come from there. The US does not offer us top weapons. It is only offering us second-rung technologies and weapons," Dr Swasti Rao said.

