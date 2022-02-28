  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian Ruble in rubble as sanctions strike, people rush to banks

    Russia's Ruble fell to 117 per US Dollar, a decline of 41% following sanctions from the European Union and other countries in the West over the Ukraine invasion

    Ukraine war Russian Ruble devastated sanctions strike dollar value up
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 9:15 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Russia's Ruble fell to 117 per US Dollar, a decline of 41% following sanctions from the European Union and other countries in the West over the Ukraine invasion. The crash far exceeds the loss suffered by the country on August 26, 1998, during the height of the Russian Financial Crisis.

    The currency crash has triggered a bank run in Russia with large lines being witnessed outside branches with people panicking and looking to withdraw all their bank deposits. This is despite the Russian Central Bank assuring people that it will provide uninterrupted Ruble liquidity. 

    According to Steve Hanke, an economist at Johns Hopkins University, "The Russian Ruble sank to a new all-time low, trading at 117.62 RUB against the Dollar. Since January 1, 2022, the Ruble has depreciated by as much as 47.33 percent against the US Dollar. Conflict in Eastern Europe is fueling the currency's destruction. At present, I measure Russia's inflation at 69.4% per year."

    What does this mean?

    According to experts, the Ruble crash could result in the following: 

    * Living standards drop in Russia. 

    * Imported goods are now very expensive and it could lead to supply shortages

    * Russia gets 40 percent more Rubles for its oil and gas exports.

    The crash comes hours after the European Union rolled out a slew of measures penalizing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The measures, the European Commission said, strengthen the grouping's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and cripple Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance his war machine.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Putin, by embarking on a path aiming to destroy Ukraine, will also destroy the future of his own country.

    The measures included removing a certain number of Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, which will stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports.

    The Russian Central Bank has assured citizens that it had enough resources to support the stability of the Russian financial sector and secure its operations. That claim would now be put to test considering the European Commission's move to paralyze its assets.
     
    The EU's move has frozen the Russian Central Bank's transactions and made it impossible for the bank to liquidate its assets.

    Also Read: European Union bans Russian media outlets; G7 threatens new sanctions

    Also Read: FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play with them

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt okays 20 percent foreign direct investment in LIC ahead of mega IPO

    Govt okays 20 percent foreign investment in LIC ahead of mega IPO

    Cryptocurrencies recovering from Russian invasion shock

    Cryptocurrencies recovering from Russian invasion shock

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit-dnm

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit

    Bloodbath at stock markets after Russia declares war on Ukraine

    Bloodbath at markets after Russia declares war on Ukraine

    Oil prices explode as Russian invasion of Ukraine begins

    Oil prices explode as Russian invasion of Ukraine begins

    Recent Stories

    Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joins fight against Russia gcw

    Former Miss Grand Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna, joins fight against Russia

    All well with Amitabh Bachchan's health? Actor's tweet scared fans RCB

    All well with Amitabh Bachchan's health? Actor's tweet scares fans

    EFL Cup, League Cup, Carabao Cup 2021-22: Liverpool celebrates record 9th title after Chelsea's Kepa misses crucial spot-kick (WATCH)-ayh

    EFL Cup: Liverpool celebrates record 9th title after Chelsea's Kepa misses crucial spot-kick

    Mahashivratri 2022: Banks to be shut in these states RCB

    Mahashivratri 2022: Banks to be shut in these states

    Russia Ukraine war Mriya world s biggest cargo plane destroyed in Ukraine gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Mriya, world's biggest cargo plane, destroyed in Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    Video Icon
    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief - ycb

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Icon