Explained: Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

While not legally binding, the Artemis Accords aim to foster a sense of unity and common purpose among nations involved, encouraging the peaceful utilization of space and ensuring equitable distribution of the benefits derived from space exploration. Girish Linganna reports

India has answered the call to join the Artemis Accords, a collective of nations who are dedicated to peaceful space exploration and will take part in a collaborative mission with NASA to the International Space Station in the year 2024. Just prior to the summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, a senior official from the administration revealed that India would be signing the Artemis Accords, which uphold an international perspective for space exploration to benefit all people.

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty (OST) forms the basis for the Artemis Accords, which is a compilation of non-binding principles to direct civil space exploration and usage during the 21st century. The goal of the US-led effort is to bring people back to the Moon by 2025, with the intention of going further in space exploration beyond Mars. NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have agreed to a collaborative mission to the International Space Station in 2024.

Explained: The Artemis Accords

The Artemis Accords are a set of principles, guidelines, and best practices that aim to ensure the safe and sustainable exploration of the Moon and beyond. They were developed by NASA in 2020 and are open to all countries and private companies that are interested in participating in the Artemis program.

The Artemis Accords are based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which is the foundation of international law governing space exploration. The Accords also incorporate other international agreements, such as the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts, the Return of Astronauts and the Return of Objects Launched into Outer Space.

Key principles of the Artemis Accords

Peaceful exploration: All activities conducted under the Artemis program must be carried out for peaceful purposes.

Transparency: Signatory nations should conduct their activities in a transparent way, sharing scientific information with the public and the international scientific community.

Registration: All space objects launched under the Artemis program must be registered with the United Nations.

Safety: Signatory nations must take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of astronauts and other personnel involved in Artemis activities.

Sustainability: Signatory nations must promote the sustainable use of space resources.

The Artemis Accords are not legally binding, but they are intended to create a common set of expectations for international cooperation in space exploration. They are also seen as a way to promote the peaceful use of space and to ensure that the benefits of space exploration are shared by all.

Since their release, the Artemis Accords have been signed by 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Several private companies have also signed the Accords, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Lockheed Martin.

The Artemis program is still in its early stages, but the Artemis Accords have already had a significant impact on international cooperation in space exploration. They have helped to build trust and confidence between countries, and they have created a framework for future collaboration.

As the Artemis program progresses, the Artemis Accords are likely to play an even more important role in ensuring the safe and sustainable exploration of the Moon and beyond.

